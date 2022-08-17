 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School before school: What a McAlester mom did to prepare son for active shooter situation

  • 0
93e508ee-c606-426b-aff9-e342c10ab191

Stoney and Cassie Walton pose for a photo with their children, Weston, 5, and Huston, 2. The Walton family has taught Weston what to do if an active shooter shows up at his school this year.

Parents preparing a child for kindergarten have a lot to do.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert