Scenes from the 2017 Coweta Patriotic Festival (PRINT ONLY)

The Coweta Patriotic Festival was an ideal event for family and friends to spend quality time together visiting. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
The Coweta Patriotic Festival was the perfect setting for friends to get together for family fun and snap a few photos along the way. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Kids of all ages have a splashing good time playing in the water cannon area at the 2017 Coweta Patriotic Festival. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Several patrons at the 2017 Coweta Patriotic Festival brought their pets along to enjoy the evening of activity near Tiger Field on Saturday, June 24. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
After an evening of wet fun playing in the water cannon at the Coweta Patriotic Festival, some young festival goers wrap up in towels for the walk back to their chairs. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Friends enjoy some game time at the Coweta Patriotic Festival. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
The Coweta Patriotic Festival was an ideal event for family and friends to spend quality time together visiting. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Chris Rockwell and Courtney Rae were among the thousands of patrons attending the 2017 Coweta Patriotic Festival held Saturday, June 24 in Coweta. Now in its 16th year, the festival is put on by the City of Coweta. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Kids of all ages have a splashing good time playing in the water cannon area at the 2017 Coweta Patriotic Festival. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Family fun was abundant at the 16th Annual Coweta Patriotic Festival on Saturday, June 24. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
David Chaney, Ben Harris and Josh Brock were arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. Prosecutors say they conspired in a complex “criminal enterprise” to unlawfully enrich themselves and conceal their scheme. #oklaed
At the end of Thursday's state board of education meeting, attorney Brad Clark announced that Tulsa Public Schools is the first district in the state to violate House Bill 1775, an Oklahoma statute meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history. #oklaed
Despite citizens' comments being restricted to a handful of speakers, a standing room only crowd gathered for three hours during Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Monday night to hear feedback about the district’s relationship with its LGBTQ community. #oklaed
After an evening of wet fun playing in the water cannon at the Coweta Patriotic Festival, some young festival goers wrap up in towels for the walk back to their chairs. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Chris Rockwell and Courtney Rae were among the thousands of patrons attending the 2017 Coweta Patriotic Festival held Saturday, June 24 in Coweta. Now in its 16th year, the festival is put on by the City of Coweta. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE