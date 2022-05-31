Saturday's storms unleash photogenic light show ... here are three lucky shots (PRINT ONLY)

A cloud-to-ground lightning strike illuminates an approaching shelf cloud associated with a tornado-warned storm in rural Okfuskee County, near the community of Bearden, just after 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27. This photo was shot facing north as the supercell tracked east-southeast. The severe weather system led to widespread reports of wind and hail damage, along with a few reported tornados, across eastern Oklahoma. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
A multi-strike of intense lightning pierces the night sky Saturday, May 27 as a severe weather system brought rounds of supercell thunderstorms to eastern Oklahoma. This photo was shot in Okfuskee County, near the community of Bearden, facing northeast. The storm just slid past the position of the camera, tracking east-southeast about 9:30 p.m. Warning sirens were initiated with the supercell as the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning. Spotters in the area had reported a tornado on the ground about 12 miles north of where this photo was taken. The reported tornado has yet to be confirmed by the weather service. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
Taken in rural Okfuskee County in eastern Oklahoma, facing north, this photo shows a cloud-to-ground lighting strike lightly illuminating the low-hanging shelf cloud of a tornado-warned supercell thunderstorm Saturday, May 27 around 9:30 that night. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich: “As of (Friday morning), we found out that Shaker has enrolled in our school and wanted to join the football team."
