A Sapulpa man has died after a motorcycle crash in Creek County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Dillon Gibson, 30, died Thursday from injuries he received when his 2013 Harley-Davidson collided with an SUV on 81st Street near 157th West Avenue about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said.

Gibson was taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and died two days later, the OHP reported Friday evening.

Troopers said he had been riding west on 81st at a high speed and hit a 2004 Subaru Forester he had tried to pass on the right as the SUV was trying to pulling into a private drive.

The Subaru driver, also a Sapulpa man, reportedly was not injured.

The OHP attributed the crash to passing in a no-passing zone.