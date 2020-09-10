Santa is coming to town for 'A Christmas Joy Ride' for 94th Christmas Parade

Santa Claus, regardless of a deadly pandemic, is coming to town.

Organizers for the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Thursday announced that the parade will proceed as scheduled.

The aim is to have a classic parade with people lining the streets, said American Waste Control Vice President Paul Ross. But parade organizers have established a hot-swappable plan: a drive-through parade.

"We have a plan in place to have a traditional parade just like we have for 94 years in downtown Tulsa, but we also have a plan in place to have a very innovative, first-of-its-kind, drive-through parade in the event things are not ready for a traditional parade," Ross said. "But the bottom line is the 94th Tulsa Christmas Parade is a go, it's happening."

Organizers said they will decide in November which plan will be utilized for the parade.

