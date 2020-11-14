Sandites win

An emotional week for the Charles Page High School football program finished off with a bang on Saturday.
The Sandites defeated Edmond Deer Creek 34-29 to begin the Class 6AII playoffs at Memorial Stadium. The victory came three days after the district announced secondary schools would move to distance learning and the team thought it had received a forfeit win due to COVID-19.
On Thursday however first-year head coach Bobby Klinck and his team learned they would indeed have a first-round game at home after an error in contact tracing meant several Deer Creek players were free from quarantine. The game would just be played a day later.
Check out page A14 for a complete recap along with photos and statistics of the Sandite win.
