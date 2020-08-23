STILLWATER – The Sand Springs fastpitch softball team bounced back after their first loss of the season from the day before, winning two games at the OSU Festival.
Sand Springs (11-1) beat Ft. Gibson, 11-3, and Stillwater, 12-2, Friday, Aug. 21 at Stillwater.
Sand Springs 11, Ft. Gibson 3: Pitcher Nataley Crawford picked up her fourth win of the season, throwing five innings with four hits, three unearned runs, five strikeouts, two walks, and one homerun.
The Sandites picked up six runs in the bottom of the first inning, putting the game out of reach from the start. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Lady Tigers put three runs on the board in the top of the third, but Sand Springs scored three more in the bottom of the inning.
Senior Madison Lee was an impressive 4-4 at the plate with one RBI and two runs scored, but Raegan Rector ended with four RBIs on a 2-4 showing at bat. Avery Tanner and Drew Hawkins were both 2-3 with a combined three RBIs.
Tanner started the game with an RBI triple that scored Lee, and Rector grounded out to score Tanner for an early lead. Rector then hit a two-RBI double that scored Lee and Tanner in the third inning, and Rector added her last RBI in the top of the fifth to end the game.
Sand Springs 12, Stillwater 2: It was a slow and steady game, and the Sandites scattered 14 hits over six innings for a 12-2 win over the Lady Pioneers in their first game of the OSU Fest Friday, Aug. 21.
Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff (7-1) threw six innings with six hits, no earned runs, four strikeouts, and one walk. She also went 2-3 at the plate with one run scored.
Seniors Drew Hawkins and Madison Lee ended with three RBIs each, and both were 3-3 at the plate. Lee also crossed the plate four times, and Nataley Crawford added two runs scored. Taff was the only other player to end the game with multiple RBIs.
The Sandites scored three runs in the second, third, and sixth innings, and they had an 8-0 lead before Stillwater could put points on the board.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
CLAREMORE – It took only four innings, but the Sandites recorded a blowout victory over Lincoln Christian. The Sand Springs fast-pitch softball team beat Lincoln Christian, 11-1, Thursday, Aug. 20 in the Rogers State University Festival.
Sophomore pitcher Nataley Crawford (3-0) got the start on the mound for the Sandites, picking up her third win of the season. She threw three innings with four hits, one earned run, four strikeouts, and one walk. Raegan Rector pitched the last inning, recording two strikeouts.
Sand Springs (9-0) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, setting the tone for the game. Passed balls, errors, walks, and big hits helped the Sandites to a 6-0 lead, and the girls batted through the line up in the first.
Madison Lee scored on an error by the Lincoln Christian catcher, and Aliyah Taff hit a two-RBI double to score Rector and Jaden Jordan. Taff scored on a wild pitch, and Crawford hit a two-RBI single that scored Drew Hawkins and Lauren Hammock for the 6-0 advantage.
The second inning started off just as impressive as the first.
Rector started with a double to left field, and Taff followed it with an RBI-triple. Hawkins then reached base on an error, scoring Taff, and Sand Springs took an early 8-0 lead.
Lincoln Christian got on the board in the top of the third by stealing home, but it was all would score in the inning and the game.
In the bottom of the third, Avery Tanner laid down a bunt, scoring Lee, and Tanner then crossed the plate on a passed ball to lead, 10-1. In the fourth, Lee hit an RBI single, bringing Hammock home for the final score of the game.
Coweta 5, Sand Springs 4 (8): After beating Lincoln Christian, Sand Springs had to turn around and face Coweta for their final game of the RSU Fest, and it was a close one that needed an extra inning.
The Coweta Lady Tigers gave Sand Springs its first loss of the season in a 5-4 win. The Lady Tigers needed an international tie-breaker in the eighth inning for the one-run win Thursday, Aug. 20.
The game got exciting in the seventh inning where the two teams combined for as many runs in the inning as they did in the six previous innings. Coweta then tied the game 4-4 in bottom of the seventh after trailing, 4-3.
In the top of the seventh, the Sandite bats came alive and they scored three runs with no outs to take a 4-3 lead. Trailing 3-1 to start the seventh, Raegan Rector hit a two-RBI double to score Lee and Tanner, and Jaden Jordan singled on a ground ball to second that scored Rector for the 4-3 Sand Springs advantage.
Tied 4-4 in the eighth, the game went into an international tie breaker, and Hilton was placed on second base for Sand Springs. After two unsuccessful bunts and a strikeout, the game remained tied, 4-4.
Coweta scored when it counted and they walked away with a close win.
Both teams scored a run each in the first inning, but the defenses tightened their belts in the next three innings. Coweta then broke the 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Lady Tigers their first lead of the game, 3-1.
Taff (6-1) went the distance on the mound, throwing seven and two-thirds innings with 12 hits, four earned runs, seven strikeouts and no walks. Jordan was 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs, and Rector was 1-4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Tanner was 2-3 with two runs scored.
Sand Springs recorded 10 hits and left 10 runners on base. They are now 9-1 on the season.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
SAPULPA – Sand Springs recorded 24 hits in a big win over Sapulpa in the HWY 97 Rivalry, and Jaden Jordan was a perfect 5-5 from the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs.
The Sandites (8-0) found themselves in a strange place after the first inning, trailing by two runs. However, Sand Springs scored 14 runs in the final three innings for the 15-2 win over the Sapulpa Lady Chieftains Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Sapulpa High School Softball Complex.
“(We) struggled at first but finally started hitting,” said head coach Shelli Brown. “Not a lot of bunting, but we couldn’t get that part of the game going so I’m glad the batting came around.”
Senior pitcher Aliyah Taff (6-0) threw all seven innings with five hits, two runs, 10 strikeouts, and two walks. Sapulpa’s Hailey Dye got the loss on the mound.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, Sand Springs’ Olivia Alexander hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Drew Hawkins from third base to cut the lead in half, 2-1.
Sand Springs then scored five runs in the top of the fifth, starting with a double from Taff that scored Raegan Rector and Jordan. Kelsi Hilton then singled on a ground ball to shortstop to score Taff, and Hilton scored on a Chieftain error for the 5-2 Sand Springs lead. Madison Lee ended the scoring in the inning after hitting an RBI double, giving Sand Springs a 6-2 advantage.
Sapulpa gave up three more runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI triple from Jordan, an RBI double from Taff, and an RBI groundout from Hilton.
The Sandites saved their best for last.
Leading 9-2 in the final inning, Sand Springs scored six runs, and Hilton’s three-run home run ended the game better than how it started.
In the game, Rector was 4-4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Taff was 4-5 with three RBIs. Hilton ended with an impressive five RBIs and hit the first home run of her high school career.