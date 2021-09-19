Sandites take 3-0 record into district football opener after thrilling win at Shiloh Christian

“I’ve challenged that kid all through 7-on-7, he kind of had drop-itis during the summertime, and we challenged him,” Klinck said of Rutledge. “Now that guy’s become one our top receivers and I’m freaking proud of that kid.”

Keaton Campbell was the Sandites’ other top receiver with seven catches for 112 yards and two scores, a 49-yarder in the second quarter and a 21-yarder in the third.

Also collecting passes was the tight end Shoemaker, who had three catches for 59 yards and two scores.

Sand Springs trailed 21-20 in the second and stalled out in its own territory, but Kenneth Page recovered a muffed punt to extend the drive, and Pennington found Shoemaker for an 8-yard score.

The Sandites defense got a turnover on downs to close the half with a 26-21 lead.

Campbell’s next touchdown made it 32-21 but the Saints negated it three plays later on a 78-yard pass from Wisdom to Cooper Hutchinson, then took a 33-32 lead on a 14-yard screen to Arkansas-commit Kaden Henley before the Sandites quickly responded.

“We’ve watched film, we knew they were going to come out with stuff we haven’t seen, so we just had to weather the storm,” Klinck said. “We’ve been down big before, so great job by our kids.