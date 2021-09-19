Sandites take 3-0 record into district football opener after thrilling win at Shiloh Christian

For the first time since 2012, the Sand Springs Sandites football team is 3-0.
Sand Springs is undefeated going into its homecoming district opener against Ponca City (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Class 6AII No. 5-ranked Sandites rolled into Springdale, Arkansas, with a big task in front of them last Friday and came away with a 40-33 victory over Shiloh Christian.
Shiloh led 33-32 before the Sandites got back on top with a 34-yard pass from Ty Pennington to Ryan Shoemaker to start the fourth quarter, and Shoemaker also caught the 2-point pass for the final points of the game.
Repeating last year’s win against the defending Arkansas 4A state champions wouldn’t be an easy task, but even being down 14-0 early in the fourth quarter, the Sandites kept their cool and showed toughness.
“Our kids are from Sand Springs, so we know all about toughness,” second-year head coach Bobby Klinck said. “That’s a really freaking good football team that we just beat. I think we’re lucky to get away with a win, so we’re really pleased.”
As they should be. The Saints are ranked No. 1 in their class, and their only loss last season was 27-26 on the Sandites’ homefield. This time the visiting Sandites prevailed behind a monumental effort from Pennington.
Pennington finished the night with a career-high 331 yards and five touchdowns, passing 21-of-32 with one interception. The lone pick was only a tad high of his receiver, who tipped it up into Dax Widger’s hands to set up the Saints’ third score late in the first quarter.
“I’ve said it over and over again,” Klinck said. “He’s the best dang quarterback in the state. He suffers through drops sometimes with our guys, but he never flinches. That guy’s a dang winner. I’m constantly just saying, ‘put the ball in that dude’s hands. We’ve got the best dang quarterback in the state, let’s go get the dang first down.”
The Saints took a 14-0 lead behind a 2-yard run from Eli Wisdom and an 11-yard pass from Wisdom to Ben Baker, but the Sandites soon settled down and found their rhythm. It wasn’t Pennington who gave them their first score, however.
After running back Blake Jones did most of the work to move the chains, it was Brody Rutledge who tossed the first touchdown pass on a 23-yard trick play to Jacob Blevins.
“That’s all Coach (Lee) Kizzar,” said Klinck. “The trick play, that’s all our coaches. I’ve been really hands-off this year. I know I’ve hired great coaches so I let them coach. That’s all them.”
Rutledge, the backup quarterback and leading receiver, finished the night with seven catches for 132 yards and one touchdown -- a 33-yard pass from Pennington to make it 21-14 late in the first quarter.
“I’ve challenged that kid all through 7-on-7, he kind of had drop-itis during the summertime, and we challenged him,” Klinck said of Rutledge. “Now that guy’s become one our top receivers and I’m freaking proud of that kid.”
Keaton Campbell was the Sandites’ other top receiver with seven catches for 112 yards and two scores, a 49-yarder in the second quarter and a 21-yarder in the third.
Also collecting passes was the tight end Shoemaker, who had three catches for 59 yards and two scores.
Sand Springs trailed 21-20 in the second and stalled out in its own territory, but Kenneth Page recovered a muffed punt to extend the drive, and Pennington found Shoemaker for an 8-yard score.
The Sandites defense got a turnover on downs to close the half with a 26-21 lead.
Campbell’s next touchdown made it 32-21 but the Saints negated it three plays later on a 78-yard pass from Wisdom to Cooper Hutchinson, then took a 33-32 lead on a 14-yard screen to Arkansas-commit Kaden Henley before the Sandites quickly responded.
“We’ve watched film, we knew they were going to come out with stuff we haven’t seen, so we just had to weather the storm,” Klinck said. “We’ve been down big before, so great job by our kids.
“That’s an unbelievable football program. That’s a good team, they’re going to win it again. So for us to come here and really steal one from a really well-coached football team, that’s huge for our program.