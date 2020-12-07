Sandites JV teams sweep NOAH in openers

Costen Brockman tallied 15 points including all four points in overtime as Charles Page High School JV edged out NOAH 57-53 in the extra session in Thursday’s season opener at Ed Dubie Field House.

Kade Holland added 14 points and John Keim finished with 13 points for the Sandites. Damian Williams chipped in with six points followed by Trevor Stone (4), Ryan Shoemaker (3) and TayShawn Jones (2).

CPHS 49, NOAH 34 (girls) – Victoria Johnson scored a game-high 13 points and Patience Pearce added 11 points as the Sandites won their season-opening JV game.

Morgan Rector added seven points for CPHS. Kiaryn Taylor and Yonnie Morris had six points each while Sakauri Wilson chipped in with five and Mia Brown had a point.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.