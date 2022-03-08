Sandites edge Putnam West for 6A state girls basketball berth

For the 17th time in school history and the first since 2019, the Sand Springs girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament.

The Class 6A-East No. 2 Sandites won their seventh area championship 50-46 against No. 3 Putnam West on Thursday night at the Will Rogers College High School fieldhouse.

Sand Springs (22-3), looking for its first gold ball since 1994, will face the West’s No. 2-ranked team, Choctaw (22-2), in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Midwest City Carl Albert.

If Sand Springs advances, it would play at noon Friday in the semifinals and at noon Saturday in the final, with both games at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Putnam West trailed 46-35 halfway through the final period but clawed its way back to make it a 48-46 game in the closing moments.

Hailey Jackson, however, scored an easy layup for the final bucket of the game on a pass from Leyshia Morris with 19 seconds left, and then the Sandites got a turnover with 12 seconds remaining.

Morris inbounded the ball to Journey Armstead, who ran out the clock and cemented her team in the Sandites’ history books.

It was an emotional night for Sand Springs coach Josh Berry, who got his head coaching start at Rogers in 2010. This will be his first trip to state with a girls team since taking the Ropers there in 2011.

“This is a big moment for me — for them,” Berry said. “I’m proud. I told them to just leave it all out there, and I think they did that.”

Sand Springs never once trailed in the game, and the Patriots tied it only once at 8-8 late in the first quarter.

Kiaryn Taylor made a buzzer-beating putback to end the first stanza 12-8.

Sakauri Wilson hit five free throws in a 9-0 run early in the second quarter that gave the Sandites their first double-digit lead at 21-10, and they took a 29-21 advantage into the locker room.

Putnam West put pressure on in the second half, but the Sandites did just enough to stay on top.

The physical game saw 42 fouls, including 24 in the first half. Putnam West’s Caya Smith fouled out with 1:43 left in the third quarter, and Shamar Bert fouled out with 1:09 remaining.

“I thought we did what we needed to do to win,” Berry said. “I don’t think it was the prettiest game on either side, but I’ll take the win whatever way we can get it.”

The Sandites’ depth was important, as several Sand Springs players were in foul trouble.

“I trust the ones that are coming in off the bench,” Berry said. “They can go in and they can do what they need to do when we do get in foul trouble. We’ve got a little bit of depth over there.”

Another factor was Sand Springs’ out-rebounding Putnam West 39-28.

All seven Sandites who saw action earned their way into the scorebook, led by Jackson with 16 points and six rebounds and Armstead with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“That’s what I told them — we’ve got to do it by committee,” Berry said. “That’s the beauty of this year’s team it’s not just one person that has to score all the points.

“A lot of them are able to do it, and so we’re just proud of them.”

Brooklyn Fisher scored 16 to lead the Patriots, followed by Brown with 13.

Sand Springs 50, Putnam West 46

Putnam West 8 13 10 15 — 46

Sand Springs 12 17 9 12 — 50

Putnam West (19-6): Fisher 16, Brown 13, Bert 9, McHenry-Guzman 4, Smith 2, Ray 2.

Sand Springs (22-3): Jackson 16, Armstead 14, Wilson 8, T. Morris 7, L. Morris 2, Taylor 2, Kirkendoll 1.