Sandite wrestlers capture Vinita NEO tournament title

Backed by four individual champions, Sand Springs wrestling captured its first team tournament crown of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 13 in the Vinita-NEO High School Invitational.

Shane Wolf finished atop the 113-pound division, as did Charles Page High School teammates Mitchell Smith (138), Blake Jones (160) and Brooks Dudley (195). The Sandites accumulated 226 points, a half-point ahead of second place Wagoner (225.5). Host Vinita was third with 222.

Also placing for CPHS were Zander Grigsby (106), Ethan White (152), Sango Whitehorn (182) and Mason Harris (285), who each took second in their respective divisions. Harley Newberry (120), Sammy Naugle (132), Ethan Norton (145) and Teagan Campbell (170) finished third. James Robey (170) took fourth place.

CPHS 45, Owasso 26: Sand Springs wrestling rallied from an early deficit to knock off Owasso in a road dual on Thursday.

Sammy Naugle collected a pin at 113 pounds, as did CPHS teammates Norton (138), White (152), Dakota Taylor (170), Dudley (195) and Harris (220) in a victory over the Rams at Owasso Gymnasium. Whitehorn recorded a forfeit victory at 182 as the Sandites scored bonus points in seven of their eight match wins.