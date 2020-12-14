Sandite girls split four games on the week

The Sand Springs girls concluded a busy week as it split four games, a road Frontier Valley Conference game against Bartlesville followed by the Bixby Invitational.

Charles Page High School moved to 3-2 overall on the season. Here is a summary of the past week:

Edmond North 46, CPHS 29 (Dec. 10): The Sandites faced a 13-point deficit in the first quarter and never recovered as they fell to the 6A No. 3 Huskies in the first round of the Bixby Invitational at Whitey Ford Field House.

The Huskies maximized their size advantage at both ends of the court as they led by as many as 18 in the first half before Journey Armstead, who led the Sandites with 14 points, banked in a long 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer as CPHS trailed 25-10 going into the intermission.

CPHS 46, Piedmont 37 (Dec. 11): The Sandites gave up just one field goal in the first quarter as they grabbed an early 10-3 lead against 5A’s No. 2 team. CPHS saw its lead dwindle to 22-20 by halftime before outscoring Piedmont 24-17 over the final two quarters.

Armstead led CPHS with 21 points. Darrian Jordan also reached double digits with 11 points. Sakauri Wilson added nine points and Hailey Jackson chipped in with five.