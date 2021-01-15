Sandite girls fall in home games to Union, Sapulpa

Sand Springs’ brutal week of games continued Friday against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A.

Union invaded the Ed Dubie Field House, just three days after Charles Page High School took on rival Sapulpa, the top team in 5A. CPHS fought the Redskins throughout but, after a slow start offensively, could never really regain momentum in a 60-47 defeat.

With the loss, the Sandites fell to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in Frontier Valley Conference. Union remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0 and 5-0 in league play.

CPHS mustered just one field goal in an 8 ½ minute span in the first half but an admirable defensive effort kept the Sandites within striking distance. Sakauri Wilson’s two free throws closed the gap to 13-9 with four minutes left in the first half before Union separated itself with an 18-7 run. The Redskins made five 3-pointers in the second quarter, the last a deep trey by T.K. Pitts at the buzzer to take a 31-16 halftime lead.

Pitts led all scorers with 17 points in the game. Redskin teammates Kaylon Nelson and Makenzie Malham joined her in double figure scoring with 12 and 10 points respectively.