Sandite boys snap skid with thumping of Okmulgee

After a bit of a slow start Friday night against Okmulgee, Corbin Fisher gave his Sand Springs teammates a spark.
The Charles Page High School junior drove the lane and converted a conventional three-point play late in the first quarter that gave the Sandites a 14-13 lead. CPHS closed the quarter with 11 unanswered points and never looked back as it went on to rout the Bulldogs, 87-34, inside Ed Dubie Field House.
With the victory, CPHS snapped a two-game losing streak, which included a heartbreaker Tuesday night at Bixby, and improved to 3-2 overall on the season.
Fisher was one of four Sandites in double figure scoring as he poured in a game-high 17 points. Marlo Fox added 16 points, followed by Jason Clark with 13 points and Cason Savage with 10. Twelve CPHS players reached the scoring column for the game.
Following the late first-quarter surge, CPHS continued to overwhelm Okmulgee with a 27-point output in the second quarter and grabbed a 49-20 lead at halftime. The Sandite defense smothered the Bulldogs as they allowed just six total field goals over the final three quarters.
Fisher, Fox and Savage did all of their offensive damage through the first three quarters. Clark finished 7-of-8 at the free throw line as the Sandites were a solid 20-of-27 from the charity stripe as a team.
Darin Miles scored nine points to pace Okmulgee, which was playing its first game of the season.
Bixby 77, CPHS 76 (Jan. 5)
Connor Loney speared a long miss by Parker Friedrickson and scored off the glass with little time left as the No. 10 Spartans improved to 6-0.
CPHS led with 14 seconds left and Bixby tried a long pass that Fox leaped to intercept but was called for walking when he shuffled his feet as he landed. The Spartans called timeout and set up what turned out to be the winning play.
Ethan Oakley paced the Sandites with 22 points. Fox tallied 18 while Clark and Fisher scored a dozen each.
Xavier Glenn led Bixby with a game-high 23 points.
Mike Brown, Tulsa World Sports Writer, contributed to this report.