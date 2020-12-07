Sand Springs wrestling: Sandites prepare for uncertain season on the mat

The COVID-19-impacted preseason has felt like one step forward and two steps back for Sand Springs wrestling.

Charles Page High School finally got on the mat to take part in its first and only scrimmage, the Bixby Open, in mid-November. Soon after head coach Jarrod Patterson learned his team had several positive tests which forced the entire program to be in quarantine for two weeks.

“It’s like we’re starting from scratch,” said Patterson, whose team was able to return to practice on Nov. 30. “It’s going to be tough on everyone. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Patterson added, “(Dealing with the uncertainty of COVID) is frustrating for a coach in the beginning. But I’ve changed my thought process to be able to roll with things and make it the best situation for kids. Everyone in the nation is in the same boat. We’re going to try to make the best out of it we can for the kids.”

Dealing with a fluid situation, which could impact the Sandite lineup on a consistent basis throughout the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, Patterson does bring back a trio of state qualifiers and eight total wrestlers with prior varsity experience.