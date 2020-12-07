Sand Springs wrestling: Sandites prepare for uncertain season on the mat

The COVID-19-impacted preseason has felt like one step forward and two steps back for Sand Springs wrestling.
Charles Page High School finally got on the mat to take part in its first and only scrimmage, the Bixby Open, in mid-November. Soon after head coach Jarrod Patterson learned his team had several positive tests which forced the entire program to be in quarantine for two weeks.
“It’s like we’re starting from scratch,” said Patterson, whose team was able to return to practice on Nov. 30. “It’s going to be tough on everyone. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”
Patterson added, “(Dealing with the uncertainty of COVID) is frustrating for a coach in the beginning. But I’ve changed my thought process to be able to roll with things and make it the best situation for kids. Everyone in the nation is in the same boat. We’re going to try to make the best out of it we can for the kids.”
Dealing with a fluid situation, which could impact the Sandite lineup on a consistent basis throughout the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, Patterson does bring back a trio of state qualifiers and eight total wrestlers with prior varsity experience.
At 138 pounds, junior Blake Jones returns as a two-time state qualifier. Senior Sango Whitehorn is back after making state at 195. Mitchell Smith returns at 113 after his freshman season where he made a regional finals appearance and was seconds away from making the podium at state.
Shane Wolf (106), Harley Newberry (120), Ethan Norton (126), Ethan White (152), Tegan Campbell (170) and Brooks Dudley (182) are other Sandites who got time on the varsity mat a season ago.
The Sandites will be buoyed by a large and talented junior class, including Sammy Nogle (126 or 132), Colton Luker (145), Dakota Taylor (160 or 170) and Chase White (170). Sophomore Abe Hernandez (132 or 138) and freshmen Zander Grigsby (106), Jaden Pate (113), Jessie Moore (120 or 126), Cameron White (126 or 132) and Mason Harris (HWT) also figure to see time on the mat for CPHS.
Patterson said one of his team’s strengths could be depth, pandemic-pending.
“We have a solid lineup all the way through,” said Patterson, who enters his third season leading the Sandite program. “So I think we’ll be a solid dual team this year. I think everyone we throw out there can be in a match.”
CPHS will be tested right off the bat with a trio of duals against three of the best programs in the state. The Sandites are scheduled to host Class 6A No. 4 Stillwater in the season opener on Thursday at Ed Dubie Field House. Next week, CPHS travels to No. 2 Mustang (Dec. 15) and top-ranked Broken Arrow (Dec. 17).
“Our dual schedule is stacked,” Patterson said. “We’re going to see the highest level of competition and see where we stack up.”
Following Thursday’s opener, the Sandites will host a new event on Dec. 18-19, the Okie Throwdown. The two-day tournament replaces the team’s annual trip to the KC Stampede on the schedule.
While still eager to chase wins and championships, Patterson said his expectations for this CPHS team is more grounded as the program enters a season filled with uncertainties.
“Just to compete as hard as we can regardless of how many matches we get or how many tournaments we get,” he said. “Just make the best of every chance we get to step on the mat.”