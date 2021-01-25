Sand Springs Site Teacher of the Year: Lori Phillips, Sand Springs Virtual Academy

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.
Why did you become a teacher?
I always loved school. Plus, I really enjoy hanging out with kids. I love hearing their funny stories and connecting with them. Lastly, I love the light bulb moments. Those moments when a kiddo just gets it. Those are the best.
What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?
I don’t necessarily have a lofty goal to earn an advanced degree. I enjoy teaching and my primary goal is to be the best teacher I can be to my students. My expectation for myself is to be the teacher I would want my own children to have.
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
This year it’s a bit different teaching virtually, but it’s essentially the same. Their funny stories still make me smile. This year during Google Meets they always want to show me their pets. I’m always up for that.
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
I’m a teacher that wants to make real connections with my students. I absolutely love it when grown up students still contact me. It makes all the hard parts of teaching worth it.
How would you describe your classroom?
Once again, teaching virtually that’s a bit harder. However, I hope my students still feel comfortable enough with me to engage in a conversation. In a normal classroom setting, I always strived to make students feel comfortable, not only physically but also a safe place emotionally.
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
The only real way I know to make myself better is through a relationship with God. I pray daily, I’m not perfect, but I do try to be considerate and kind.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
This one is easy. I have had to learn a lot of new technology. I feel much more proficient with various learning platforms, as well as all things Google.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
The single most important thing to make anyone a successful educator is caring about your students. If you care, you’ll work hard to help them. When they sense that you care, that in turn usually creates a drive in them to meet your expectations.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
In an elementary classroom the sequential pattern is generally used the most. Simply because young children thrive on routine. However, the reading teacher in me likes the confluent pattern because I know there are different ways to get to the same result. I enjoy seeing kids figure out alternate ways to learn and utilize their creativity.
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student's life?
All elementary content is fundamental. A student’s first experience with formal learning occurs within our classrooms. Teaching virtually, I’m responsible for teaching all content areas. Reading is the most fundamental of all skills. In order to succeed in every subject, reading is essential.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
Convincing students to read for pleasure is a definite barrier. Most students initially say they don’t like to read, however once they are introduced to good literature, some change their stance.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Caring
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
I enjoy my co-workers. Even though there aren’t many of us, we work well together. I work with some of the best people around.
How do you engage with your students' parents?
Teaching virtually has enabled me to engage much more with my parents than I ever have before. I email parents daily, they sit in on google meets, and we speak on the phone. Parental involvement is key to a successful elementary virtual experience.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
It’s very meaningful to me, and I appreciate being recognized by my peers. However, teaching during a pandemic should qualify every educator as Teacher of the Year.
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
I’ve always said that I want my students to remember that I cared about them. They won’t remember all of the content I taught, but I hope they remember me with fondness because I cared. Maya Angelou said it best, “At the end of the day people won’t remember what you said or did; they will remember how you made them feel.”