Sand Springs Site Teacher of the Year: Lori Phillips, Sand Springs Virtual Academy

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17, 2021.

Why did you become a teacher?

I always loved school. Plus, I really enjoy hanging out with kids. I love hearing their funny stories and connecting with them. Lastly, I love the light bulb moments. Those moments when a kiddo just gets it. Those are the best.

What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?

I don’t necessarily have a lofty goal to earn an advanced degree. I enjoy teaching and my primary goal is to be the best teacher I can be to my students. My expectation for myself is to be the teacher I would want my own children to have.

How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?

This year it’s a bit different teaching virtually, but it’s essentially the same. Their funny stories still make me smile. This year during Google Meets they always want to show me their pets. I’m always up for that.

What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?