Sand Springs Site Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Smith, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

The Leader is continuing a series that spotlights each of the 11 nominees for Sand Springs Public Schools Teacher of the Year leading up to the announcement on Feb. 17.
Why did you become a teacher?
I became a teacher to inspire students to become the very best at whatever they choose to be. I want my students to find joy in learning and to reach for the stars.
What's a goal you've set for yourself as an educator?
My goal as an educator is to be a light for the students that cross my path in whatever capacity they need during their educational journey.
How do your students bring a smile to your face every day?
Seeing my students walk in the door every morning brings a smile to my face. I can’t wait to greet them with a personalized greeting of their choice before we start each school day.
What unique elements do you bring to the classroom?
The most unique quality that I display in my classroom is the importance of being myself. I want my students to value their individualism so I think it is important for me to model that on a daily basis.
How would you describe your classroom?
I would describe my classroom as a safe haven for students to make mistakes as they help each other learn. So, in my class, you would see a group of students putting their unique skills together to complete a common task.
How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?
I am a lifelong learner and I am flexible. This helps me to be a person who can adjust in times of uncertainty and can also provide valuable input when called upon by co-workers, parents and students.
What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?
I have learned so much from the changes and necessary adjustments due to the pandemic. There has been a great need for flexibility and the ability to turn on a dime in regards to teaching styles. My biggest positive was the ability to witness my co-workers take this challenge head first and continue to do what is best for the students. I have watched true superheroes provide quality instruction for their students.
What do you feel makes you a successful educator?
I feel that being flexible and listening to my students makes me a successful teacher.
What pattern of learning works best in your classroom?
I truly feel that cooperative learning works best for me. It prepares the students for what they are going to face in the real world and throughout their educational journey.
Why is the subject you teach integral to a young student's life?
Early childhood education (second grade) is integral to a young student’s life because the focus is on the foundation of learning. Students are learning important basic skills in reading, math, and social skills, just to name a few.
What are barriers to the subject you teach and ways to overcome them?
One barrier that comes to mind is not having enough assistance to help with the students that are below grade level for reading. A great way that I overcome this barrier is to utilize the buddy system. Students are allowed to work together with a reading partner. This provides assistance to the student that is having difficulty and it encourages cooperative learning.
How would you describe yourself in one word?
Enthusiastic
What do you enjoy about working at your school?
I enjoy working at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy because all of my coworkers are willing to help anyone at any time.
How do you engage with your students' parents?
To engage with my parents I call, email and text them using an app called ClassTag.
What does it mean to you being named a Teacher of the Year?
It is a great honor to be chosen as my site’s Teacher of the Year because it means that my co-workers noticed my hard work.
Years from now, what do you want your students to remember about you?
I would like my students to remember that I loved them, and I expected nothing but their best.