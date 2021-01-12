Sand Springs Site Teacher of the Year: Jennifer Smith, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

I would describe my classroom as a safe haven for students to make mistakes as they help each other learn. So, in my class, you would see a group of students putting their unique skills together to complete a common task.

How do you make yourself better for your students and fellow staff?

I am a lifelong learner and I am flexible. This helps me to be a person who can adjust in times of uncertainty and can also provide valuable input when called upon by co-workers, parents and students.

What has been the biggest positive for you as a teacher to come out of the pandemic?

I have learned so much from the changes and necessary adjustments due to the pandemic. There has been a great need for flexibility and the ability to turn on a dime in regards to teaching styles. My biggest positive was the ability to witness my co-workers take this challenge head first and continue to do what is best for the students. I have watched true superheroes provide quality instruction for their students.

What do you feel makes you a successful educator?

I feel that being flexible and listening to my students makes me a successful teacher.