Sand Springs sees increase in active COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths

Sand Springs has 364 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Jan. 11, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is an 8-person increase over the past week. Sand Springs did have three additional deaths since the Jan. 11 report.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 2,582 total coronavirus cases with 2,192 recoveries and 26 deaths since March.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 23rd in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Bixby (2,711) and McAlester (2,639) and ahead of Guymon (2,436) and Duncan (2,409) in total cases.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 356,816 confirmed cases, with 314,236 recoveries and 2,994 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

