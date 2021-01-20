 Skip to main content
Sand Springs Public Schools sees increase in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

Sand Springs public schools COVID-19 weekly update
Tim Chamberlin

Sand Springs Public Schools reported 39 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s Jan. 15 numbers.

The 39 cases are largely from three sites. Charles Page High School and Freshman Academy reported 13 positive cases. Angus Valley Elementary reported nine positives cases while Clyde Boyd Middle School reported eight.

The 39 positive cases account for 0.73% of the total site population in the district.

The district also reported 536 students or staff actively in quarantine, a 300-person increase from the Jan. 8 numbers.

SSPS updates its coronavirus data every Friday and posts the results on the district website at the beginning of the following week.

