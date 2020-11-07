Sand Springs Public Schools announces 2020-21 Site Teachers of the Year

Sand Springs Public Schools unveiled the 2020-21 Site Teachers of the Year on Friday.
The 11 teachers who have been honored include Debbie Bowles (Angus Valley Elementary), Rebecca Davis (Clyde Boyd Middle School), Marlene Elifrits (Garfield Elementary), Jennifer Holland (Charles Page Freshman Academy), Barbie Jackson (Limestone Technology Academy), Dustin Morrow, (Charles Page High School), Lori Phillips (Sand Springs Virtual Academy), Kim Rose (Pratt Elementary), Jennifer Smith (Northwoods Fine Arts Academy), Julie Waggoner (Early Childhood Education Center) and Robyn Wright (Sixth Grade Center).
Each teacher is now a candidate for the District Teacher of the Year award, which is expected to be announced during late winter 2021. Following a round of interviews involving SSPS personnel, the list of candidates will be trimmed to five finalists before the award winner is eventually announced.
Limestone pre-K teacher Whitney Sanders won the award for the 2019-20 school year.
