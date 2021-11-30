Sammy Earl Tilley
Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley leaves for Southern California, and Lord knows how the dust from that settles here in Oklahoma
Riley trades OU for USC, and now Joe Castiglione and whoever he hires next have hellacious jobs to do.
Players were informed that former OU coach Bob Stoops would be the Sooners’ interim head coach at a yet-to-be-determined bowl game.
OU coaching search: Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood enter transfer portal; One oddsmaker has Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as favorite to replace Riley; Sooners hemorrhaging commits
Who appears to be following Riley to USC? Plus a sign displays some thoughts of Sooner Nation on OU's campus.
Oklahoma State University commentators often mention linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez's wrestling past after his latest crunching tackle. The linebacker has the Cowboys on the brink of their finest season in a decade.
Oklahoma will immediately begin looking for Lincoln Riley's replacement.
Guerin Emig: The SEC helped OU lose Lincoln Riley. Joe Castiglione can't let Sooners' future conference win twice.
Riley's decision to leave OU for USC shows SEC isn't for everybody. What Sooners' athletic director must do is convince replacement candidates it's for them.
Guerin Emig: Since it's OK to cheer during coach searches, I'm pulling for Brent Venables to get Sooners' job
Venables returning to the Sooners to make his mark as a first-time head coach, after making his mark at Clemson, is a story worth rooting for
Michael Overall: Tulsa isn't going to let Bentonville have all the fun (or all the money) from the mountain bike craze
Mountain biking has become one of the fastest-growing tourist activities in the country, and Tulsa wants a piece of the action.
To vote for the Tulsa World’s high school football player of the week, read the profiles of each candidate and then cast your vote below at Ok…
A neighbor reportedly showed up uninvited, became belligerent and was ejected from the party; police say he returned in his pickup truck, speeding toward the driveway.