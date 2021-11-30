 Skip to main content
Sammy Earl Tilley
Sammy Earl Tilley

Tulsa. Tilley, Sammy Earl, 74. Air Force Veteran and retired pipefitter. Died November 20, 2021. Memorial Service Friday December 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Chapel Sand Springs, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

