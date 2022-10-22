Tags
Amy Whitmarsh, who lives in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, recently opened her doors to give actress Candace Cameron Bure a place to shoot scenes for her upcoming holiday movie, “A Christmas ... Present.”
Robert Paul Hobson died Oct. 12 at his Tulsa home. He was 57. Hobson started working at the family business at age 14, and in 2014 took full ownership.
The four men, whose dismembered bodies were found Friday in a river, reportedly had been planning a criminal activity, and the owner of a nearby salvage yard is considered a person of interest, police said.
While the Okmulgee police chief confirmed just after 10 p.m. Friday that the remains were those of four men, he could not confirm that they were the bodies of the four local men who had been missing since Sunday.
The man who reportedly swung the ax ran from the scene, police said. Officers arrested him on an assault complaint but said he would face a murder charge if the victim dies.
The 90 points set a school record for single-game points in the modern era, which began in 1944.
As executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, Kian Kamas has been instrumental in bringing $275 million in new investments to the area in the past fiscal year, according to the agency's annual report.
Local Native citizens represented 40% of the movie’s crew. "The hospitality we were shown was second to none, and we’re grateful for the Cherokee Nation Film Office for paving the way to bring this production to northeastern Oklahoma," the network CEO said.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt debated in Oklahoma City. The event was livestreamed but not broadcast.
Salvage yard owner Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
