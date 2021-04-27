 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sally_5

sally_5

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track
Local News

Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track

  • Updated

The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.

+2
Shannon Kepler acquitted of first-degree murder, convicted on two related counts
Crime News

Shannon Kepler acquitted of first-degree murder, convicted on two related counts

  • Updated

Kepler had successfully appealed his manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term in state court on jurisdictional grounds and now could face more time in prison when he is sentenced on the federal convictions.

Kepler trial Day 5: Former Tulsa police officer testifies he shot estranged daughter's boyfriend in self-defense

Kepler trial Day 4: Prosecution rests case

Kepler trial Day 3: Daughter says she forgave father for fatally shooting her boyfriend

Kepler trial Day 2: Witnesses testify that victim was unarmed when Tulsa police officer shot him

Kepler trial Day 1: Jury selected for fifth murder trial of former Tulsa police officer in 2014 shooting death of daughter's boyfriend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News