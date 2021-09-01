 Skip to main content
Sallisaw man killed in Sequoyah County collision
Sallisaw man killed in Sequoyah County collision

A Sallisaw man died Wednesday after his vehicle drove off the road and hit a fence, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kyle Szalay, 36, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape at an unknown time west on E 1040 Road just west of U.S. 59 a mile north of Sallisaw when the vehicle failed to make a curve and drove off the road, hitting a pipe fence, troopers said. 

Szalay died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, troopers said.

A Park Hill woman passenger sustained no injuries.

Troopers said they are still investigating what caused the collision.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

