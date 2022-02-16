Sal Vulcano of 'Impractical Jokers' performing at Cox Business Convention Center

Sal Vulcano, best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS, is making a tour stop Saturday, April 23 at Cox Business Convention Center.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.
In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
Scene Writer
