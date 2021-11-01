Saint Francis Health System appoints new chief financial officer

Saint Francis Health System has gone in-house to name a new chief financial officer.

She is Deborah Dage, who has been with the health ministry since 1998 and has most recently served as the system’s vice president of finance, as well as interim CFO. She replaces Erick Schick, who left earlier in the year.

"I have had the opportunity to work with CFOs around the country, and I believe no one is better suited for this role than Deborah,” said Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System. "She understands the inter-connectedness of our organizational value of stewardship and excellence and how we can’t succeed in one without the other."

Saint Francis has been a national leader in several areas of financial performance for many years. This has allowed the system to expand its presence in the region — nearly doubling in size and footprint over the past 20 years.

The system also has increased its level of community benefit to more than $140 million.