Saint Francis Health System appoints new chief financial officer

Saint Francis Health System has gone in-house to name a new chief financial officer.
She is Deborah Dage, who has been with the health ministry since 1998 and has most recently served as the system’s vice president of finance, as well as interim CFO. She replaces Erick Schick, who left earlier in the year.
"I have had the opportunity to work with CFOs around the country, and I believe no one is better suited for this role than Deborah,” said Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System. "She understands the inter-connectedness of our organizational value of stewardship and excellence and how we can’t succeed in one without the other."
Saint Francis has been a national leader in several areas of financial performance for many years. This has allowed the system to expand its presence in the region — nearly doubling in size and footprint over the past 20 years.
The system also has increased its level of community benefit to more than $140 million.
"Being part of this health system is a privilege, seeing the good we do in the community is a joy and, now, being charged with sustaining our ability to serve our mission is an honor," Dage said in a statement. "“I have been with Saint Francis for most of my professional life and I am honored and humbled to serve in this new role.
"I was born and raised here in Oklahoma and know what an invaluable role Saint Francis plays in the region. Working alongside our amazing leadership team and my colleagues in our finance department, I want to ensure that the system continues to be in a position to meet and exceed the needs of the region for generations to come."