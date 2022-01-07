 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves rout Thunder 135-105
NBA: TIMBERWOLVES 135, THUNDER 105

Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves rout Thunder 135-105

OKLAHOMA CITY — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points and 12 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-105 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Russell made 11-of-12 field goals and 4-of-5 3-pointers to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder for second time in three nights. Minnesota won 98-90 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points for the Timberwolves.

Lu Dort scored 18 points for the Thunder. OKC has lost three straight.

Edwards hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first quarter to help the Timberwolves take a 32-28 lead.

Minnesota shot 68% from the field in the first half to take a 73-57 lead at the break. It was the most points the Thunder have allowed in a first half this season. Russell scored 15 points in the second quarter to keep Minnesota rolling.

Towns, awakened by a hit to the nose by Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, dominated with 10 points and five rebounds in the third period. The Timberwolves led 103-80 heading into the fourth.

Tip-ins

Timberwolves: Guard Patrick Beverley was out with a sore right groin. ... Russell’s 19 points in the first half were a season high. ... Made 15 of 21 shots in the second quarter.

Thunder: It was coach Mark Daigneault’s first game back since being out due to health and safety protocols. ... Forward Isaiah Roby was out due to health and safety protocols. ... Center Derrick Favors sat out with lower back soreness. ... Forward Darius Bazley was called for a Flagrant 1 for a high elbow while setting a screen on Josh Okogie.

Up next

Timberwolves: At Houston on Sunday night.

Thunder: Host Denver on Sunday night

