Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves rout Thunder 135-105

OKLAHOMA CITY — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points and 12 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-105 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Russell made 11-of-12 field goals and 4-of-5 3-pointers to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder for second time in three nights. Minnesota won 98-90 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points for the Timberwolves.

Lu Dort scored 18 points for the Thunder. OKC has lost three straight.

Edwards hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first quarter to help the Timberwolves take a 32-28 lead.

Minnesota shot 68% from the field in the first half to take a 73-57 lead at the break. It was the most points the Thunder have allowed in a first half this season. Russell scored 15 points in the second quarter to keep Minnesota rolling.

Towns, awakened by a hit to the nose by Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, dominated with 10 points and five rebounds in the third period. The Timberwolves led 103-80 heading into the fourth.

