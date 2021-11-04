Romeo
"It gets me because just a year ago all of us were here and I had a whole army of people out here doing stuff," said Larry Annuschat. The virus claimed the lives of his three brothers, who died within days of each other last year.
Unable to get permanent sixth grade teachers at McClure Elementary School, the Tulsa school board voted 6-0 Monday night to move the south Tulsa school's 52 sixth graders to Memorial Middle School starting Nov. 8.
High school football, Week 9: Class 4A No. 5 Grove hands No. 8 Wagoner win after tough district battle
The Grove quarterback took an intentional safety on the last play, giving No. 8 Wagoner a 22-20 win over the fifth-ranked Ridgerunners.
The buyer, Brookshire Grocery Co., is based in Tyler, Texas.
Tim Inman, owner and chef at Stonehorse Cafe, had the stainless steel knife sculpture erected in his front yard.
Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Sofia Vassilieva, Paz Vega, Will Peltz and Shaylee Mansfield are in the cast of the film, which opens in theaters and on premium video-on-demand Oct. 29.
Kaniehtiio Horn said it was an honor to bring Deer Lady to life in an episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series "Reservation Dogs."
Los Angeles-based RadNet will provide customer service and scheduling support to patients across the country. The company is hiring for customer service coordinators.
Opioid crackdown had 'tremendous fallout,' with more suicides, drug overdoses among patients, lawmakers told
Oklahoma's legislative efforts to curb opioid addiction have resulted in misery for chronic pain sufferers and may have actually increased overdose deaths from illegal substances, state lawmakers were told Monday.
A man reportedly died after being shot in the area of a east Tulsa shopping center about 2 a.m. Saturday, Tulsa police said.