Rollover semi accident on U.S. 75 closes both sides of traffic near 36th Street North

A semi-truck has rolled over on U.S. 75 just south of 36th Street North, closing both north and south lanes of U.S. 75, Tulsa police said.
Fuel is leaking from the vehicle police said in a Facebook post.
Another vehicle involved had at least two people pinned, police said.
Police ask commuters to avoid this area while officials work the collision.
Jacob Factor
Breaking News Reporter
A lifelong Tulsa resident, I have worked around Oklahoma covering sports and news. I joined the Tulsa World in 2021 to cover breaking news.
