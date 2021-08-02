 Skip to main content
Rollover semi accident on U.S. 75 closes both sides of traffic near 36th Street North
  • Updated
Courtesy Tulsa Police Department

A semi-truck has rolled over on U.S. 75 just south of 36th Street North, closing both north and south lanes of U.S. 75, Tulsa police said.

Fuel is leaking from the vehicle police said in a Facebook post.

Another vehicle involved had at least two people pinned, police said.

Police ask commuters to avoid this area while officials work the collision.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

