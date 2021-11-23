Rogers State and NSU soccer well-represented on All-Region teams

Both Rogers State and Northeastern State were well-represented on the men's soccer Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Central Region Teams, as announced by the organization on Tuesday.

Rogers State had seven players honored in total, led by First Team honorees Callum Hubble and Michael Turner, both senior defenders.

Hubble finished with two goals, both game winners, and an assist in 18 games with 1,385 minutes played as a midfielder. A two-time conference Defender of the Week, Turner anchored a Hillcat defense that led the league with a 0.85 goals against average and recorded eight shutouts in 18 games, with 1,614 minutes played. This is Turner's second First Team All-Central Region honor of his career.

RSU placed five players on the Second Team: Ruben Carrasco, Luke Morgan, Jaxon Pitt, Jaime Ponce and Jordan Watson. Carrasco finished the year with six goals and two assists in 18 games. Morgan had a goal and two assists as a midfielder. Pitt finished the season with six goals and four assists on the season as well as ranking fourth in assists in the conference and fifth in goals. Ponce recorded two goals and helped the league-leading defense with 1,389 minutes played in 16 games. Watson finished with four goals and assists in 12 games.