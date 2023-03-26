During a standing-room-only gig at Lennie’s Club & Grill, Tulsa ’80s band Rocket Science opened with Whitesnake’s “Still of the Night,” a six-minute and more-complex-than-most metal hit from 1987.

It was a message to the audience: We’re not messing around up here.

“That’s kind of a scary song to open with because your fingers and voices aren’t warmed up,” Janna Squires said. “It was (Scott Squires’) birthday, so I said, ‘You make the setlist any way you want it.’ He gave us a good one.”

Janna Squires is the Rocket Science guitarist, and Scott Squires is the lead vocalist. They have been married since 2012. Rocket Science has been rocking local venues since 2014.

After opening at Lennie’s with a Whitesnake classic, the band followed with a flurry of songs by Rush, Poison, Ratt and Bon Jovi. Most of the Lennie’s patrons seemed to be in their 40s and 50s, and Rocket Science delivered with three hours of their collection of the heaviest rock hits of the ’80s.

Original drummer Jeff Williams designed an extensive video backdrop used by the band during some gigs. The entire backdrop would be an every-gig element if not for the size limitations of some stages. When it’s a smaller stage, there’s a smaller backdrop.

During the Lennie’s show, the full backdrop was used. Not many bar bands put this much effort into the visual aspect of their performance.

When Williams retired from performing a couple of years ago, he allowed the band to keep the stage eye candy.

“It was so generous,” Janna Squires said. “What we attempt to do is bring the big-concert feel to a small club. It’s a lot of work. It takes two hours to get it all set up and then another hour-and-a-half to tear it down. It makes for a long day, but it’s worth it.”

Janna as a 12-year-old had an older brother who showed her how to execute a few chords on the guitar. For several years after she was bitten by the guitar bug, she says, “I would play four or five hours each day.”

Each of the Rocket Science members has a day job. Janna is a buyer for the RL Hudson company in Broken Arrow. Scott Squires is a machine operator. Bass player Doug Weber works at a Kelly-Moore paint store. Drummer Justin Barber works in the shipping department of a Tulsa company.

Janna Squires graduated from a Tulsa private high school in 1992. Scott is a few years older. When they were kids, their radios were locked onto the music they play today.

“We’re all just trying to supplement our income a little,” Janna explained, “and have fun while we’re doing it.”

For more information about the band, visit rocketsciencetulsa.com and facebook.com/rocketsciencetulsa.