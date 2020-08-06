With his sons Micah Alee (center) and Noah Alee (right) behind him, Undré Alee helps his daughter, Undreá Alee, down from a rock formation at the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area on Monday, when the temperature in Tulsa reached only 84 degrees — 10 degrees cooler than the average high temperature for Aug. 3. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-80s again Thursday and low 90s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World