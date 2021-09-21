 Skip to main content
Robert Lewis TeeHee
Robert Lewis TeeHee

  • Updated
Skiatook. TeeHee, Robert Lewis, 81. Custodian/Skiatook Public Schools. Died September 3, 2021. Visitation was Friday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Private family interment to be held. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home

