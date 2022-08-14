Rick Engles: Former TU punter staying busy with golf, real estate

After being released for the last time as an NFL punter in 1978, Rick Engles found himself in the unemployment line back home in Tulsa.

Engles, a Sporting News All-American at the University of Tulsa who was a third-round NFL draft pick by Seattle in 1976, changed his mind as soon as he entered the line. When he turned around and started driving home, Engles noticed a construction crew working on apartment buildings and decided to try his hand.

“You guys need any help?” Engles remembered asking the random workers.

“You know how to frame?” one of the workers asked Engles. “No, but I can learn,” Engles responded.

Luckily for Engles, another company he applied with offered him a job that night over the phone, so he never had to learn how to frame. The job at a local piping company sparked a career that led to multiple stops, including sales, before he created and sold Machinery Resources Inc., which allowed him to retire at 54 years old.

“I’ve always thought that just given an opportunity, I could do anything that anyone else could do,” Engles said. “I’ve always felt like I needed to work for something. I didn’t want anything given to me.”

Now, Engles owns and rents out commercial properties and also recently got into real estate. But he still manages to play golf at least three to four times a week.

Engles, a Central High School graduate, has remained a Tulsa resident since being born and raised here. He was perfectly fine staying in the city and attending the hometown college.

“I really believe that helped me with my business,” Engles said of attending TU. “From a name recognition standpoint. Being associated with the University of Tulsa was the best decision of my life.”

Periodically, Engles still gathers with some of his best friends and junior high teammates. He stays in touch with Golden Hurricane legend Steve Largent, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, who Engles jokes with because he was actually drafted before Largent, who went in the fourth round.

“I tell everybody, ‘he was in the Hall of Fame,’” Engles said. “Well, I was in the hall of shame.”

Jokes aside, Engels played three seasons professionally for Seattle, where he was teammates with Largent after college, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

“I look back on it now and I’m like, ‘was it that big of a deal?’” Engles said with a laugh. “I wasn’t as good as everyone else thinks I was. I got credit for three years in the NFL, so I was able to get a picture, which makes me happy.”

