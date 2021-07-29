Return to renovated Helmerich Park

If you've spent the past few summers socially distancing away from public parks, you might have missed the updates at Helmerich Park at 7301 Riverside Parkway. The park reopened in March 2020.
Alas, the popular train feature has been removed, but in its place are pirate ships for the young and very young climbers (ages 2-5 and 5-12). For the young at heart, there is a new adult exercise area as well for those that aren't quite ready to return to indoor gyms.
If you're not into pirate ships or plyometric blocks, there's also quite a few picnic areas.