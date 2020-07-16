Last month, we challenged our readers with trivia about summer movies from the past. Consider this the sequel: “Retro Summer Movie Quiz, Part II: The Songs Edition.”
Movies like “Saturday Night Fever” and “Grease” set a precedent for not only being box-office smashes but also producing soundtracks full of hit songs in the late 1970s.
The 1980s and 1990s saw movies — especially in the summers — packaged with songs and slick MTV videos that producers hoped would hit the top of the charts, too.
The practice was successful enough to create this quiz about songs from summer movies that all went to No. 1 on Billboard charts. Do you remember these songs, movies and performers from the ’80s and ’90s?
1. Bon Jovi rocked its way to No. 1 with one of its concert favorites, “Blaze of Glory,” from which summer of 1990 hit?
a. “Die Hard 2”
b. “Young Guns II”
c. “Robocop 2”
2. Kelly LeBrock played “The Lady in Red” driving Gene Wilder crazy in this 1984 comedy that featured which one of Stevie Wonder’s biggest hits?
a. “I Just Called to Say I Love You”
b. “That Girl”
c. “Part-Time Lover”
3. The No. 1 movie of 1998 at the box office was the action-disaster flick “Armageddon.” It features Aerosmith’s biggest-selling hit. What was it?
a. “Living on the Edge”
b. “Dream On”
c. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”
d. “Dude (Looks Like a Lady”)
4. Who joined Diana Ross in a duet of “Endless Love,” from the 1980 summer movie of the same name?
a. Lionel Richie
b. Luther Vandross
c. Barry White
5. “The Power of Love” was a No. 1 song in the biggest movie of the summer of 1985. What was the movie?
a. “The Goonies”
b. “The Man With One Red Shoe”
c. “Back to the Future”
d. “Rambo: First Blood Part II”
6. In the summer of 1991, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” was a hit, and so was which romantic song by Bryan Adams from the movie?
a. “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)”
b. “Summer of ’69”
c. “Heaven”
7. The summer of 1989 belonged to “Batman,” and its soundtrack scored, too, with a No. 1 hit, “Batdance.” What music star created the entire soundtrack?
a. Michael Jackson
b. Prince
c. Bobby Brown
8. Beach Boys songs just sound like summertime. That includes “Kokomo,” which was featured in which 1980s Tom Cruise movie?
a. “Cocktail”
b. “The Color of Money”
c. “Legend”
9. For “Beverly Hills Cop II” in 1987, a classic-rock act hit No. 1 with “Shakedown” for the Eddie Murphy sequel. Who was it?
a. Rolling Stones
b. Bob Seger
c. Eagles
10. “Dirty Dancing” was a surprise smash in the summer of 1987, helped along by a soundtrack that produced three top-5 hits. Which one went all the way to No. 1?
a. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”
b. “Hungry Eyes”
c. “She’s Like the Wind”
11. This No. 1 song was the first song in the movie “Purple Rain.” It’s the first song on the soundtrack. Which of these songs was it?
a. “The Beautiful Ones”
b. “Take Me With U”
c. “Let’s Go Crazy”
12. The soundtrack for “Purple Rain” remains one of the best-selling albums in history, with another song going to No. 1 and another going as high as No. 2. These are the two songs. Which one went to No. 1?
a. “When Doves Cry”
b. “Purple Rain”
13. The 1980 summer movie “Xanadu” was a massive flop, but a soundtrack song from its star, Olivia Newton-John, went to No. 1. Which song was it?
a. “You’re the One That I Want”
b. “Physical”
c. “Magic”
14. Eddie Murphy’s “Boomerang” came out in the summer of 1992, and a song from the movie became an all-time hit. Which of these songs from the soundtrack stayed at No. 1 for 13 weeks, breaking a record from the 1950s when “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley spent 11 weeks at the top?
a. “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men
b. “7 Day Weekend” by Grace Jones
c. “Love Shoulda Brought You Home” by Toni Braxton
15. Jennifer Warnes has been a part of three Academy Award winners for best song, including two duets. For “Up Where We Belong,” a top hit from 1982’s “An Officer and a Gentleman,” who did she team up with?
a. Bill Medley
b. Joe Cocker
c. Leonard Cohen
16. “Eye of the Tiger” remains an iconic song from the “Rocky” movies. In which one did it first appear?
a. “Rocky”
b. “Rocky II”
c. “Rocky III”
d. “Rocky IV”
17. The “Top Gun” soundtrack in 1986 yielded three hit singles. One of them went to No. 1 and also won the Oscar for best song. Which one?
a. “Danger Zone”
b. “Take My Breath Away”
c. “Heaven in Your Eyes”
18. In 1995, “Batman Forever” (the one with Val Kilmer as Batman and Jim Carrey as the Riddler) featured a chart-topping hit in “Kiss from a Rose.” Who sang it?
a. Montell Jordan
b. Coolio
c. Seal
19. “Dangerous Minds” became a new entry in the genre of “inspirational teacher” movies in 1995, and a song from it, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” went to No. 1. Who performed the song from this Michelle Pfeiffer movie?
a. Montell Jordan
b. Coolio
c. Seal
20. One of the most forgettable movies of the 1990s might be the Sharon Stone thriller “Sliver,” but it did have a soundtrack song that stayed at No. 1 for seven weeks in 1993. Name the English reggae musical group that performed “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You,” a remake of the Elvis Presley hit.
a. The Beat
b. UB40
c. Musical Youth
21. While Roger Moore’s farewell to James Bond in 1985’s “A View to a Kill” wasn’t one of the best movies in the series, the title song remains the only tune from a 007 movie to hit No. 1, sung by who?
a. Madonna
b. Sheena Easton
c. Duran Duran
SUMMER MOVIE SONG QUIZ ANSWERS
1. b
2. a
3. c
4. a
5. c
6. a
7. b
8. a
9. b
10. a
11. c
12. a
13. c
14. a
15. b
16. c
17. b
18. c
19. b
20. b
21. c