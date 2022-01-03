Restaurant News: Uncle Paco's plans Owasso opening

Uncle Paco's Mexican Grill is planning to open a second location this month, at 9013 N. 121st E. Ave., in the Smith Farm Market Place in Owasso.

The original location is at 8222 E. 103rd St., which opened in early 2020. Co-owners are Francisco Rodriquez and Jose Solis. Uncle Paco's has an extensive menu featuring classic Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes, including tacos, enchiladas, burritos, fajitas and chimichangas. unclepacos.com.

Boston Deli offers pork chop special

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will ring in the new year with a chef's special centered around pork.

The entree for this month's special will be a 14-oz. Porterhouse-style pork chop in a maple-molasses brine, and basted with lemon, garlic and herbs de Provence.

Accompanying this will be a slaw of green apple, cabbage and caraway; polenta with marscapone cheese and rosemary; and a smoked trout dip served with house-made potato chips.

Dessert is a chocolate mousse with a raspberry whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Cost is $27 per person; wine and beer pairings are available.