 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restaurant Basque: Need to know
0 Comments

Restaurant Basque: Need to know

  • 0

Food: 4 stars ¦ Service: 4 stars ¦ Atmosphere: 4 stars

(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)

114 N. Boston Ave.

918-442-2996

basquetulsa.com

5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. All major cards accepted.

COVID-19 Information: Outdoor seating is available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News