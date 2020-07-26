Collinsville man drowns in Osage County creek
A Collinsville man’s body was recovered after he drowned in Boar Creek on Saturday.
Search and rescue crews located the body of Stephen Bosch, 20, about 10:45 a.m. Sunday in Boar Creek, about 6 miles east of Hominy in Osage County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
State troopers said Bosch was with a group of friends on a rock ledge above the creek after midnight Saturday. Bosch was drinking alcohol and jumping from the ledge into the creek and swimming, OHP reported.
Bosch was last seen about 2 a.m. Saturday but wasn’t reported missing until about 2 p.m. that day.
The water where he was found was about 15 feet deep, the OHP reported.
Pedestrian killed by train west of Sand Springs
A person was killed late Saturday when hit by a train about a mile north of Lotsee, between Sand Springs and the Keystone Dam, just south of the Arkansas River.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred about 10:50 p.m. at 193rd West Avenue and Old Oklahoma 51. Troopers attributed the collision to the pedestrian’s action.
The person’s name had not been released by Sunday afternoon pending notification of family.
Cushing man dies on I-44 in motorcycle-car collision
A Cushing man died Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Interstate 44 in east Tulsa.
Charles Radford, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Radford was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson east when he attempted to change lanes near 177th East Avenue and the motorcycle struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the report. The motorcycle then struck a concrete barrier, the OHP reported.
The collision occurred about a mile west of the Catoosa city limits, according to the report.
The Jeep’s driver and passenger were not injured, troopers said.
Radford reportedly was not wearing a helmet. Troopers attributed the collision to an unsafe lane change.