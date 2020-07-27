OHP identifies pedestrian killed when hit by train
A man killed late Saturday when hit by a train about a mile north of Lotsee, between Sand Springs and the Keystone Dam, has been identified.
Troopers identified the man as Ah Li Pa, 35, of Jenks.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred about 10:50 p.m. at 193rd West Avenue and Old Oklahoma 51. Troopers attributed the collision to the pedestrian’s action.
Federal warrant issued in shooting outside home
After the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday was identified as a Native American man, the FBI issued a warrant in the search for a suspect.
Kyle Sago, 30, is wanted on a federal warrant for first-degree murder in Indian Country, according to a Tulsa Police news release.
According to an affidavit, Sago had visited Daniel Morgan briefly on Saturday afternoon at a home in the 18500 block of East First Street where Morgan was reportedly helping a friend with repairs.
Morgan, 42, then took a nap, during which time Sago reportedly tried unsuccessfully to contact him multiple times. The affidavit states Sago was seen in a vehicle outside the house by a witness, who said Sago spoke to her and asked her to wake Morgan up to talk “business.”
The witness told officers Morgan had walked outside about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at which time she heard multiple gunshots. She said she then saw Sago fire more shots from inside a vehicle as Morgan tried to retreat, according to the affidavit.
Morgan, whom Tulsa Police identified as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was struck multiple times and fell into a side yard. A neighbor reportedly rendered aid before losing his pulse prior to first-responders’ arrival.
Tulsa Police said the FBI responded and has issued a federal warrant for a suspect, a change in procedure due to a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding jurisdiction in major crimes involving tribal members.
Suspect in fatal shooting turns himself in at TPD
The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Comanche Park apartments on Saturday night has turned himself in to detectives, according to a news release.
Tulsa Police announced Nia Gaddis, 46, turned himself in to detectives Sunday evening. Gaddis had reportedly communicated with investigators and surrendered at the department’s Detective Division after meeting with clergy.
Gaddis was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Rodrick Adkins, 43, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the apartments near 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue.
A witness reportedly told investigators Gaddis approached Adkins with a shotgun and shot him multiple times. Adkins’ death was the 45th homicide in Tulsa in 2020.
After surrendering at Detective Division, Gaddis reportedly told investigators he was being threatened by Adkins and admitted to being at the complex up until the shooting occurred.
Gaddis then requested to speak with an attorney, according to an arrest report. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail and remains held without bond.