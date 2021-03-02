Regional losses end Mannford's basketball season

Mannford’s girls lost 52-51 to Bristow.

In the regional openers Thursday at Cushing, Mannford’s girls season ended at 4-10 with a 40-33 loss to Cushing while Mannford’s boys lost 48-35 to eighth-ranked Holland Hall. Thurman was the leading scorer again with 12 points. The Dutch broke the game open with a 23-11 advantage in the third quarter.

“We defended well enough most of the night other than the third quarter,” Banfield said. “We just struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. Anytime you play a top-eight team you need to be hitting on all cylinders and we were not. Give credit to Holland Hall; they have a good team and are very sound defensively.”

Mannford’s boys then lost 52-46 to Harding Charter in an elimination game Friday at Newcastle. Tyler Day paced Mannford with 13 points. Harding outscored Mannford 19-4 in the second quarter for a 32-21 halftime lead, but the Pirates rallied to the lead briefly with three minutes left.

“We had a bad second quarter,” Banfield said. “Other than that quarter we were solid most of the night. We were down 11 at the half and our kids came out and battled in the second half. We just struggled to finish the game. Harding is an athletic team that has played a tough schedule.

“Our lone senior was Troy Garner and he will be missed. We have to get bigger, stronger and better in the offseason. We are looking forward to next season.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.