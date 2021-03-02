Regional losses end Mannford's basketball season

Mannford boys basketball coach Mike Banfield is optimistic about the program’s future despite the season ending with losses in the first two regional games last week.
The Pirates finished with a 9-6 record in a season that included numerous cancelations.
“This was a challenging year with all of the disruptions due to COVID and the weather,” Banfield said. “We were very young and inexperienced and had to overcome a lot of obstacles, including not having our returning leading scorer JD Whitt, who blew out his ACL in the second week of the football season. Our kids got a lot of valuable experience. We will have four returning starters next season along with returning all of our bench.”
After a 37-day layoff due to COVID and winter weather, both Mannford’s boys and girls teams returned to action when they hosted Bristow in the district playoffs Feb. 22
Mannford’s boys won 51-42 as Trestin Thurman scored 25 points. Troy Garner added eight points and nine rebounds.
“We started slow and were rusty,” Banfield said. “We got back into a rhythm in the second quarter. Between the last four minutes of the second quarter and the first three minutes of the third quarter we went on a 17-0 run. Our kids played really well in the final three quarters. Obviously Trestin Thurman had a big game for us and we had good balanced scoring to go along with it.”
Mannford’s girls lost 52-51 to Bristow.
In the regional openers Thursday at Cushing, Mannford’s girls season ended at 4-10 with a 40-33 loss to Cushing while Mannford’s boys lost 48-35 to eighth-ranked Holland Hall. Thurman was the leading scorer again with 12 points. The Dutch broke the game open with a 23-11 advantage in the third quarter.
“We defended well enough most of the night other than the third quarter,” Banfield said. “We just struggled to get into a rhythm offensively. Anytime you play a top-eight team you need to be hitting on all cylinders and we were not. Give credit to Holland Hall; they have a good team and are very sound defensively.”
Mannford’s boys then lost 52-46 to Harding Charter in an elimination game Friday at Newcastle. Tyler Day paced Mannford with 13 points. Harding outscored Mannford 19-4 in the second quarter for a 32-21 halftime lead, but the Pirates rallied to the lead briefly with three minutes left.
“We had a bad second quarter,” Banfield said. “Other than that quarter we were solid most of the night. We were down 11 at the half and our kids came out and battled in the second half. We just struggled to finish the game. Harding is an athletic team that has played a tough schedule.
“Our lone senior was Troy Garner and he will be missed. We have to get bigger, stronger and better in the offseason. We are looking forward to next season.”