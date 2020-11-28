Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Men
Emporia St. 76, Northeastern St. 66
College: Women
Emporia St. 78, Northeastern St. 64
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Charles Webster 68; 2. Dick Tullis 70; 2. Duane Dunham 70; 4. Ed Hendrix 71; 5. Gary Lee 72; 5. Frank Prentice 72; 7. Bob Bell 74; 8. Mark Clemons 75; 8; Mel Hayes 75; 10. Ron Wilson 77; 11. Hank Prideaux 78; 11. Tyrone Gilyard 78; 13. Bill Kusleika 79; 14. Jerry Williams 81; 15. Darrell Hathcock 91.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!