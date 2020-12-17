Record: Local

BASKETBALL
High school: Girls
Carl Albert 61, Central 34
Carl Albert;18;12;19;12;--;61
Central;13;7;7;7;--;34
Carl Albert: Sutton 12, M. Taylor 11, Talley 10, Lofer 9, Poole 7, Traylor 6, Diaz 4, Landon 2.
Central: Brinkle 16, Davis 8, Smith 6, Craven 4.
Wrestling
High school
Pryor 40, Vinita 27
106: Peach (P) d. Donley, 6-4
113: Winesburg (V) d. Sellars, 6-0
120: Cousatte (P) p. Bellard, 2:15
126: Gray (P) d. Tadych, 4-2
132: Henson (V) p. Walfe, 2:28
138: Rexwinkle (V) p. Cowan, :27
145: Dick (V) p. Zamora, 1:44
152: McDonald (V) p. Belew, 4:55
160: Warren (P) d. Richardson, 12-10
170: Hayes (P) p. Campbell, 1:20
182: Meeks (P) fft.
195: Chavez (P) d. Bailey, 10-1
220: Calleja (P) d. Eichhorn, 5-3
285: Felts (P) fft.
