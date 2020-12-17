 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

BASKETBALL

High school: Girls

Carl Albert 61, Central 34

Carl Albert;18;12;19;12;--;61

Central;13;7;7;7;--;34

Carl Albert: Sutton 12, M. Taylor 11, Talley 10, Lofer 9, Poole 7, Traylor 6, Diaz 4, Landon 2.

Central: Brinkle 16, Davis 8, Smith 6, Craven 4.

Wrestling

High school

Pryor 40, Vinita 27

106: Peach (P) d. Donley, 6-4

113: Winesburg (V) d. Sellars, 6-0

120: Cousatte (P) p. Bellard, 2:15

126: Gray (P) d. Tadych, 4-2

132: Henson (V) p. Walfe, 2:28

138: Rexwinkle (V) p. Cowan, :27

145: Dick (V) p. Zamora, 1:44

152: McDonald (V) p. Belew, 4:55

160: Warren (P) d. Richardson, 12-10

170: Hayes (P) p. Campbell, 1:20

182: Meeks (P) fft.

195: Chavez (P) d. Bailey, 10-1

220: Calleja (P) d. Eichhorn, 5-3

285: Felts (P) fft.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News