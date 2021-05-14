Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
Lone Star Conference Tournament
St. Mary's (Texas) 18, Okla. Christian 15
MIAA Tournament
Quarterfinals
At Tahlequah
Rogers St. 8, Northeastern St. 6
Linescores
Texas Tech 15, Oklahoma 2
TTU;116; 010;600;--;15;14;0
OU;000;010;100;--;2;9;1
Dallas, Queen (7) and Fulford, Rombach; Carmichael, Godman (3), Abram (6), Ruebeck (7), Atwood (8) and Crooks. W: Dallas (3-2). L: Carmichael (6-2). SV: Queen (6). HR: Baker, Conley, Fulford.
Oklahoma State 3, Baylor 1
BU;001;000;000;--;1;7;1
OSU;003;000;00x;--;3;8;1
Kettler, Leckich (6), Freeman (8) and Thomas; Campbell, Cable (9) and Hewitt. W: Campbell (6-1). L: Kettler (4-3). SV: Cable (1).
ORU 17, Omaha 12
ORU;215;010;206;--;17;22;3
Omaha;010;100;640;--;12;14;0
Gaskins, Denton (7), Ronan (7), Weber (7), Pierce (8), Scoggins (9) and Jones; Machado, Koelewyn (3), Ristvedt (5), Eckhout (8), Blunt (9), Scott (9), Snyder (9) and Bonar. W: Pierce. L: Blunt. HR: Wiley, Jones, Martinez; Esposito, Rosario.
Friday
Oklahoma St. Baylor 7
BU;010;004;020;00;--;7;10;6
OSU;010;410;100;01;--;8;11;2
Thomas, Winston (4), Leckich (6), Oliver (8), Caley (9), Boyd (10), Ashkinos (11) and Thomas; Stone, Bowman (6), Davis (6), Martin (9) and Mathis. W: Martin (3-0). L: Ashkinos (3-1). HR: Cabbiness 2.
GOLF
Local
BROKEN ARROW G&AC
WGA 2-person scramble
Gross: 1, Vicki Hughes & Paula Creamer
Net: 1, Cathey Crow & Gayle Worth; 2, Diana Kersey & Fran Newberger
Hole-in-one
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Diana Kersey, No. 13, 124 yards, 7 wood.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Casey Ward, No. 7, 185 yards, 6 iron.
Shoots age or better
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 82.
FOREST RIDGE: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74.
TULSA CC: Jim Roberts, 83, shot 82.
SOFTBALL
College
MIAA Tournament
At Edmond
Championship
Cent. Missouri 6, Rogers St. 5
TRACK & FIELD
College
American Athletic Conference Championships
At Tampa, Fla.
TU top finishers
Men
3,000m Steeplechase: 5. Pete Johnson 9:12.17; 7. Reed Sahadevan 9:13.14
Women
3,000m Steeplechase: 3. Ashley Barnes 10:16.77; 5. Katharina Pesendorfer 10:38.25; 6. Layla Roebke 10:46.10
Long Jump: 6. Carsyn Spurgeon 6.03m (19’9.5”)
Summit League Championships
Day 2
At Vermillion, S.D.
ORU top finishers
Men
Triple Jump: 1, Joshua Tabla 14.44m; 4, Kemuel Sloan 14.26m
4x100 Relay: 3, Joel Mackey, Aaron Charlton, Donovan Smith, Devin Simon 40.61
400 Meter Dash: 3, Devin Simon 47.11; 6, Cameron Neely 48.04; 7, Jake Shannon 49.42; 8, Chauncey Fourte 49.85
100 Meter Dash: 3, Aaron Charlton 10.57; 4, Donovan Smith 10.60
800 Meter Run: 6, Bryce Choate 1:53.79
200 Meter Dash: 3, Aaron Charlton 21.16; 4, Devin Simon 21.25; 8, Donovan Smith 21.59
4x400 Relay: 3, Chauncey Fourte, Devin Simon, Jake Shannon, Cameron Neely 3:12.83
Women
4x100 Relay: 1, Judith Bediako, Gabrielle Gibson, Victoria Neville, Sasha Wells 45.62
Triple Jump: 3, Shalom Olotu 12.22m
100 Meter Hurdles: 1, Sasha Wells 13.30; 2, Gabrielle Gibson 13.45; 4, Indea Cartwright 13.70
100 Meter Dash: 1, Sasha Wells 11.68; 3, Gabrielle Gibson 11.83; 5, Judith Bediako 11.91
400 Meter Hurdles: 2, Indea Cartwright 1:01.36
200 Meter Dash: 3, Sasha Wells 24.23; 4, Gabrielle Gibson 24.24; 8, Kayvon Stubbs 25.12
4x400 Relay: 5, Tay'Maro Powell-Peters, Judith Bediako, Victoria Neville, Indea Cartwright 3:54.58
Friday
Big 12 Championships
Day 1
At Manhattan, Kan.
Men's top finishers
Teams: 1. Iowa State 47; 2. Kansas State 22; 3. Oklahoma 16; 4. Kansas 15; 7. Oklahoma State 2.
Decathlon (Through five events): 2. Kristo Simulask (OU) 3,958 points; 6. Jake Dyer (OSU) 3,627; 8. Max Braht (OSU) 3,522; 10. William Edmonds (OSU) 3,401
Javelin Throw: 4. Josh Haus (OU) 64.20m; 8. Max Braht (OSU) 56.52m
10,000 Meters: 8. Victor Shitsama (OSU) 29:34.19
Hammer Throw: 3. Edward Jeans (OU) 65.26m; 4. Bayley Campbell (OU) 64.67m
Women's top finishers
Teams: 1. Kansas State 30; 2. Iowa State 23; 3. Texas 21; 4. Oklahoma State 18.
Heptathlon (Through four events): 6. Bailey Golden(OSU) 3,305 points; 7. Maddie Meiner (OSU) 3,266; 11. Megan Mann (OSU) 2,781
Javelin Throw: 1. Kelsey Kehl (OSU) 50.03m; Kayla Kurtz (OU) 46.10m
Hammer Throw: 1. Lauren Jones (OU) 66.20m
10,000 Meters: 2. Molly Born (OSU) 34:21.25