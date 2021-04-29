Record: Local

BASEBALL
High school
Pryor 11, Glenpool 1
Bixby 10, Tahlequah 2
Broken Arrow 15, Sapulpa 4
Sand Springs 2, Guthrie 1
Union 7, Cascia Hall 2
Norman North 5, Putnam North 0
Midwest City 11, Putnam West 10
Yukon 9, Stillwater 1
Berryhill 7, Adair 5
Collinsville 5, Norman 2
A Regionals
Canute 16, Oklahoma Bible 2
Haileyville 16, Rock Creek 9
Elmore City-Pernell 4, Clayton 2
Navajo 4, Mooreland 3
Seiling 5, Vici 3
Tushka 7, Arapaho-Butler 3
Arapaho-Butler 12, Davenport 0
2A Districts
Cashion 9-11, Pawhuska 1-1
Preston 3-10, Commerce 1-1
Hobart 16-4, Nowata 6-5
Oklahoma Union 12-16, Sayre 2-2
Ketchum 6-21, Okemah 3-2
Clinton 12, Pauls Valley 2
Crescent 8-11, Wayne 3-4
Mangum 4-9, Tonkawa 3-3
3A Districts
Beggs 2-7, Westville 1-2
Salina 11-17, Henryetta 0-0
Victory Christian 6-15, Chisholm 4-0
Lincoln Christian 10-19, Pocola 0-0
4A Districts
Catoosa 11-7, Tecumseh 5-4
Clinton 5-12, Pauls Valley 0-2
Elk City 2-19, Madill 0-2
Jay 4-2, Perkins-Tryon 1-3
Weatherford 20-19, Classen SAS 0-0
Cl. Sequoyah 2-1, Cushing 0-7
Heritage Hall 10-12, OKC Marshall 0-1
4A Bi-District
At Cleveland
Cleveland 2-2, Stilwell 1-1
Cleveland advances to Regionals
DISC GOLF
At Riverside Park
Pro Division: Mark Vasicek 43, Jake Ward 46, Tommy Agent 47, J.W. Watters 47, J.T. Barnett 47, Darrien Dawson 47, Justin Rainwater 47.
Advanced Division: Jacob Garbey 45, Brandon Beach 46, Jordan Dodson 48, Marcus Williams 48.
Intermediate Division: Gabe Deiflitto 49, Shawn Hudson 50, Seth McNamer 51, Aaron Meaux 52.
Recreational Men Division: Kurtis Parrish 52, Akash Bhojwani 56, Duncan Zerbe 56, Michael Bush 57.
Recreational Women Division: Annie Spears 64, Katrina Gardner 65, Sadie Gordan 74.
GOLF
TULSA GOLF ASSOCIATION 3 Man Shamble
Hillcrest Country Club, Bartlesville
Low Gross: Jerry Nick 67
Low Net: Rob Brown 64
Teams: 1, Vince Nerio, Gerry Phillips, Richard Townley 59; T2, Curt Howard, Jerry Nick, Billy Ray Young 60; T2, Tom Bauer, Levi Maples, Mark Robinson 60; T4, Lee Iman, Steve Hughes, Kevin Ramsey 61; T4, Dan Griffin, Roland Lewis, George Kastelic 61; T6, Danny Barnett, Allen Anderson, Butch McIntosh 62; T6, Steve Gidley, Rob Brown, Bob Meyers 62; T6, Arthur Bennett, Brad Watts, Cloyd O’Dell 62; T9, Joe Tuttle, Jim Shelley, Tom Lewis 63; T9, Mike Foster, Paul Stanton, David Jones 63; 11, Stephen Dixon, Merlin Kilbury, Jesse Brubaker 65; T12, Michael Lenihan, Jesse Brubaker, John Fulton 66; T12, Ed Cohlmia, Terry Collier, Richard Hunt 66; 14, David Leighton, David Shaffer, David Bennett 67; 15, Matt Choate, John Johnson, Ron Johnson 68.
MEADOWBROOK MGA League Night
1. Jones/Brierly/Willson; 2. Whorton/Bowker/Day; 3. Parks/Grober/Begnel; 4. Ledterman/Daniel/LaBonte
SAPULPA Senior Scramble
1. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Frank Wright, Jerry Lewis, 59
2. Lloyd Skinner, Mel Gilbertson, Dave Heatherly, Ken Rentz, Mike Hill, 59
3. Jim Ellis, Dean Wiehl, Jerry Reed, Keith Bacon 61
4. Ken Ingram, Stella Zuniga, John Price, Ken Kuge, Randy Rice, 62
5. Lee Benest, Paul Pearcy, Stan Pearcy, Bob Phillipe, 64
6. Steve Carlile, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Bill Cruikshank, 65
7. Will Cleveland, Tom Henderson, Bob Henshaw, Harold Umholtz, 65
8. Harry Bailey, Bo Collier, Doyle Williams, David Shouse, 66
Hole-in-one
CHEROKEE HILLS: David Williams, No. 4, 8 iron.
SLOW PITCH
High school
A Regionals
Arnett 16, Oilton 1
Arnett 8, Lookeba-Sickles 7
Leedey 7, Grandfield 3
Leedey 20, Hammon 7
Hammon 25, Varnum 3
Hammon 16, Varnum 2
2A Regionals
Sterling 19, Binger-Oney 8
Binger-Oney 20, Fort Cobb-Broxton 5
Binger-Oney 16, Kremlin-Hillsdale 1
Sterling 19, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4
Canute 12, Vici 3
Shattuck 15, Canute 0
Canute 17, Vici 8
3A Regionals
Boone-Apache 14, Hydro-Eakly 4
Navajo 12, Boone-Apache 10
Navajo 17, Minco 16
Morrison 17, Fairland 5
Morrison 11, Ripley 2
Ripley 13, Fairland 9
4A Regionals
Kellyville 11, Henryetta 0
Henryetta 7, Vian 1
Henryetta 17, Beggs 7
Washington 15, Latta 5
Washington 12, Stroud 2