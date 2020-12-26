Record: Local

GOLF
Hole-in-one
INDIAN SPRINGS (River): Jim Gaynor, No. 16, 189 yards, 3 wood.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 74.
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 73.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 81.
