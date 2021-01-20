Record: Local

BASKETBALL
College: Women
Oklahoma Christian 56, Angelo State 47
High school: Boys
Tuesday
Bishop Kelley 62, Victory Christian 57
Union 75, Sapulpa 59
Prue 64, Billings 27
Perkins-Tryon 49, Cleveland 44
Summary
Collinsville 80, Skiatook 41
Collinsville;33;14;16;17;--;80
Skiatook;8;14;11;8;--;41
Collinsville: Bouy 20, Syrkles 14, McDowell 12, Herald 6, Lawson 6, Hammond 5, Scholman 5, Wilkems 4, Himbough 3, Dees 2, Morgan 2, Meacham 1.
Skiatook: Neil 14, Krader 10, Pirtle 5, Hollomon 4, Anderson 3, Jeffries 3, Pointer 2.
High school: Girls
Tuesday
Pawnee 45, Glencoe 40
Mounds 42, Olive 35
Eufaula 63, Henryetta 31
Afton 63, Foyil 15
Midway 49, Dewar 20
GOLF
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
Cold Day Tournament
Winner: Rick McGinnis 67; 2. Dick Tullis 70; 3. Bob Bell 72; 4. Frank Prentice 73; 5. Bill French 74; 5. Mark Clemons 74; 5. Mel Hayes 74; 8. Bill Kusleika 75; 9. Hank Prideaux 76
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 75 and 74.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 79, shot 79.