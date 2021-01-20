Record: Local

 Skip to main content
BASKETBALL

College: Women

Oklahoma Christian 56, Angelo State 47

High school: Boys

Tuesday

Bishop Kelley 62, Victory Christian 57

Union 75, Sapulpa 59

Prue 64, Billings 27

Perkins-Tryon 49, Cleveland 44

Collinsville 80, Skiatook 41

Collinsville;33;14;16;17;--;80

Skiatook;8;14;11;8;--;41

Collinsville: Bouy 20, Syrkles 14, McDowell 12, Herald 6, Lawson 6, Hammond 5, Scholman 5, Wilkems 4, Himbough 3, Dees 2, Morgan 2, Meacham 1.

Skiatook: Neil 14, Krader 10, Pirtle 5, Hollomon 4, Anderson 3, Jeffries 3, Pointer 2.

High school: Girls

Tuesday

Pawnee 45, Glencoe 40

Mounds 42, Olive 35

Eufaula 63, Henryetta 31

Afton 63, Foyil 15

Midway 49, Dewar 20

GOLF

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

Cold Day Tournament

Winner: Rick McGinnis 67; 2. Dick Tullis 70; 3. Bob Bell 72; 4. Frank Prentice 73; 5. Bill French 74; 5. Mark Clemons 74; 5. Mel Hayes 74; 8. Bill Kusleika 75; 9. Hank Prideaux 76

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 75 and 74.

CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 79, shot 79.

