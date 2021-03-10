 Skip to main content
Record: Local
BASEBALL

College

Tuesday

Oklahoma 15, UTA 5

UTA;401;000;000;--;5;8;0

OU;036;001;23x;--;15;15;0

Winquest, Norris (3), Divis (6), King (7) and Gotlieb; Ramos, Carmichael (3), Fowler (7), Ruffcorn (8) and Mitchell. W: Carmichael (2-0). L: Winquest (0-1). HR: Montgomery, Miller; Graham, McKenna.

BASKETBALL

High school: Girls

3A state quarterfinals

Kellyville 58, Kingston 52

Kellyville;16;13;16;13;--;58

Kingston;6;15;12;19;--;52

Kellyville: Upshaw 38, Bearpaw 8, Riley 5, McGuire 4, Childers 3.

Kingston: Bohannon 17, Weeks 15, Wiebener 13, O'Steen 5, Herndon 2.

GOLF

College: Women

Jackrabbit Invitational

At Boulder City, Nevada

Final

Top teams: 1, South Dakota State 296-310-291--897; 2, Gonzaga 308-302-308--918; 3, Hawaii 303-312-309--924; 4, Oral Roberts 317-314-303--934.

ORU golfers: T6, Isabella Caamal 77-79-72--228; T13, Katelyn Rika 80-76-77--233; T22, Megan Lee 81-77-78--236; T32, Cristina Riu 79-87-76--242; 37, Sarah Bell 85-82-78--245.

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Mark Clemons 67; 1. Hank Prideaux 67; 3. Frank Prentice 68; 4. Dave Hohensee 71; 5. Bob Bell 72; Don Miller 72; 7. Dick Tullis 75; 7. Mel Hayes 75; 9. Bill Kusleika 76; 9. Ken Hayes 76; 11. Charles Webster 78; 12. Mike Hayes 81; 13. Ron Wilson 83; 14. George Siler 84.

Hole-in-one

OWASSO G&AC: Dennis Becker, No. 8, 9 Hybrid, 135 yards.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76; Lew Wade, 82, shot 80.

SOCCER

College: Men

Northeastern St. 3, Harding 2, 2OT

Summary

Cent. Arkansas 1, ORU 0

UCA;1;0;--;1

ORU;0;0;--;0

Goal: Abaso (Morel). Saves: UCA 4, ORU 5.

College: Women

Rogers State 3, SWOSU 1

West Texas A&M 4, Oklahoma Christian 1

SOFTBALL

College

UCO 2-6, Northeastern St. 0-4

Linescore

Oklahoma 14, UTA 0

UTA;000;00;--;0;4;2

OU;680;0x;--;14;11;0

Gardiner, Hines (2), Henriksen (3) and Wideman; May, McAdoo (3), Rains (5) and Elam. W: May (6-0). L: Gardiner (1-1). HR: Jennings 2, Alo 2, Hansen.

TENNIS

High school

Rother Cup

Champion: 1. Crossings Christian 58; 2. Metro Christian 43; 3. Bishop McGuinness 42; 4. Regent Prep 39; 5. Bishop Kelley 31; 6. Mount Saint Mary 23; 7. Oklahoma Bible Academy 22; 8. Oklahoma Christian School 13.

Boys

#1 Singles: 3, Dane Malzahn, Mount Saint Mary, def. Colby Bozarth, Oklahoma Christian School, 6, 5. Championship, Daniel Harby, Crossings Christian, def. James Owens, Bishop Kelley, 2, 1.

#2 Singles: 3, Vaibhav Aggarwal, Bishop Kelley, def. Charles Goodman, Regent Prep, 0, 0. Championship, Hunter DeMunbrun, Crossings Christian, def. Luke Ross, Bishop Kelley, 2, 2.

#1 Doubles: 3, D. Boshoff and E. Boshoff, Regent Prep, def. Nguyen and Rhodes, Bishop McGuinness, 3, 4. Championship, Rule and Jones, Bishhop Kelley, def. Clark and Dillon, Crossings Christian, 1, 6.

#2 Doubles: 3, Aspenson and Hardy, Metro Christian, def. Stephens and Robinson, Regent Prep, 0, 3. Championship, Swords and Pollard, Bishop Kelley, def. G.A. Clark and Kosarki, Crossings Christian, 4, 4.

Girls

#1 Singles: 3, Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, def. Olivia La Forge, Bishop McGuinness, 4, 1. Championship, Ivy Wilson, Metro Christian, def. Aspen Minihan, Crossings Christian, 0, 2.

#2 Singles: 3, Julia Wright, Regent Prep, def. Ashley Miller, Oklahoma Bible Academy, 2, 6. Championship, Lauren Michalcik, Metro Christian, def. Ashleigh Wang, Crossings Christian, 0, 0.

#1 Doubles: 3, McNeese and Roeger, Metro Christian, def. Lambert and Osteen, Mount Saint Mary, 1, 1. Championship, Hill and Miller, Bishop McGuinness, def. Asbury and LePere, Crossings Christian, 1, 1.

#2 Doubles: 3, Eng and Roark, Metro Christian, def. King and Von Tungeln, Crossings Christian, 2, 3. Championship, McCuan and Shanahan, Bishop McGuinness, def. Durham and Conklin, Regent Prep, 1, 1.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Oklahoma Christian 3, Cameron 2

