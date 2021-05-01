 Skip to main content
Record: Local
agate

Record: Local

  • Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

College

USAO 3-7, Oklahoma City 2-1

Northeastern St. 5, UCM 4

Linescores

Oklahoma 5, Oklahoma St. 3

OSU;001;110;000;--;3;6;1

OU;020;000;21x;--;5;11;1

Campbell, Davis (6), Martin (8), Stone (8) and Mathis; Bennett, Ruffcorn (3) and Mitchell. W: Ruffcorn (4-1). L: Davis (0-2). HR: Hewitt, Campbell; Squires.

ORU 6-1, SDSU 2-0

SDSU;010;000;020;--;2;7;1

ORU;010;010;22x;--;6;10;0

Carlson, Olmstead (8) and Hackman; Kowalski, Denton (6), Scoggins (8) and Jones, Gibson. W: Kowalski (5-2). L: Carlson (2-4). S: Scoggins (5).

SDSU;000;000;0;--;0;4;0

ORU;000;001;x;--;1;4;1

Bishop and McDonald; Coffey and Gibson. W: Coffey (6-2). L: Bishop (0-4).

Friday

Rogers St. 3, Cent. Oklahoma 1

High school

OWASSO 16, LIFE PREP 3

Life Prep;001;02;--;3;4;1

Owasso;367;0x;--;16;10;1

Robles, Armas (2), Brown (3), Paradis (3) and Sarota, Doll (3). T. Phillips, Davis (4) and Corbin, Caldwell (4). W: T. Phillips (1-0). L: Robles. HR: Owasso: Green (6), Smith (4). Life Prep: Sarota.

Friday

Silo 8, Poteau 4

Shawnee 11, Guthrie 2

Putnam West 14, OKC Capitol Hill 8

Lone Grove 3, Carl Albert 0

Owasso 7, Ozark (Mo.) 1

Coweta 10-14, Durant 0-2

Porter 5, Edison 3

Enid 7, Ponca City 2

Fort Gibson 4, Eufaula 2

Oktaha 6, Poteau 2

Pryor 6, Union 4

Sand Springs 5, Glenpool 0

Choctaw 12, Midwest City 8

Ed. Santa Fe 8, Norman North 0

Christian Heritage 10-1, Berryhill 5-3

Collinsville 23-15, Memorial 1-5

Duncan 10, Del City 0

Southmoore 10, Putnam City 3

Lincoln Christian 8, Verdigris 7

A Regionals

Shattuck 4, Empire 3

Shattuck 3, Sterling 1

Sterling 7, Velma-Alma 5

Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Snyder 0

Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Ripley 3

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5, Arapaho-Butler 4

Wister 8-9, Crowder 0-1

Wright City 7, Caddo 6

Wright City 4, Dewar 3

Crowder 12, Gore 3

Rattan 5, Elmore City-Pernell 1

Rattan 4, Stuart 2

Vici 8, Navajo 6

Vici 8, Seiling 5

Ripley 5, Union City 2

B Regionals

Asher 15, Leedey 0

Asher 11, Maysville 0

Red Oak 12, Buffalo Valley 0

McCurtain 11, Cameron 10

Red Oak 14, McCurtain 4

Mulhall-Orlando 3, Battiest 2

New Lima 13, Mulhall-Orlando 3

New Lima 14, Achille 3

Varnum 8, Bluejacket 1

Varnum 3, Hammon 0

Hammon 13, Shidler 2

Shidler 6, Bluejacket 1

Roff 20, Cement 0

Maysville 10, Drummond 4

2A Districts

Caney Valley 10-9, Merritt 0-2

Wyandotte 10-21, Drumright 0-15

Stroud 6-13, Fairland 4-1

Hobart 14, Nowata 3

Calera 9-10, Watonga 1-0

Minco 15, Dibble 5

Porter 12-8, Talihina 0-3

Quapaw 12-5, Stratford 2-7

Howe 11, Chelsea 1

Panama 9-8, Warner 5-2

Sallisaw Central 6-14, Chouteau-Mazie 1-3

Frederick 9-3, Hinton 2-5

Haskell 13-15, Savanna 0-5

3A Districts

Kellyville 16-12, Blackwell 0-0

Washington 10-14, Chandler 1-3

Kansas 4-11, Newkirk 0-4

Atoka 7-12, Dickson 1-0

Valliant 6-10, Tishomingo 2-0

Meeker 10, Bethel 0

Roland 6-8, Holdenville 3-3

Sperry 16-10, Kiefer 14-1

Vian 10-16, North Rock Creek 0-1

Hennessey 9-4, Community Christian 1-8

4A Districts

Cl. Sequoyah 11, Cushing 1

Grove 12-8, Idabel 4-0

Sallisaw 14-18, Inola 4-0

Perkins-Tryon 2, Jay 0

Bethany 9-2, Sulphur 0-1

Bristow 2-1, Wagoner 1-8

Stigler 11-11, Locust Grove 1-1

Broken Bow 6-3, Vinita 3-0

Purcell 3-2, Newcastle 2-4

All-District 5A-4 Team

Coaches of the year: Joe Faircloth, Skiatook; Gerald Osborne, Pryor

Players of the year: Brooks Miller, Pryor; Brooks Sherl, Claremore.

Pitcher of the year: Dax Sharp, Pryor

Pitchers: Clay Armour, Bishop Kelley; Dylan Hibbard, Pryor; Hayden Lanke, Edison; Bryce Ward, Pryor.

Catchers: Landon Cornett, Skiatook; Tyler Joice, Tahlequah.

First base: Tanner Christian, Tahlequah; Si Collins, Pryor; Cameron Palmer, Claremore; Reid Williams, Bishop Kelley.

Second base: Sam Slagle, Edison; Andrew Talburt, Bishop Kelley.

Third base: Caleb Davis, Tahlequah; Ethan Grimett, Claremore.

Shortstops: Hunter Hall, Skiatook; Braydon Hutchens, Edison; Noah Smallwood, Claremore.

Outfielders: Bobby Belew, Pryor; Brody Bouher, Tahlequah; Josh Gore, Pryor; Colan Gummere, Skiatook; Gannon Sherl, Claremore; Cameron Talburt, Bishop Kelley.

Designated Hitter: Hunter Walters, Claremore; Ben Ward, Pryor.

Utility: Chris Burleigh, Nathan Hale; A.J. Forte, Will Rogers; Ethan Porter, Skiatook.

Honorable Mention

Bishop Kelley: Grayson Hall, Gabe Harju, Ross Holder, Brandon Lowery, Eric Thompson, Devyn Trujillo, J.T. Whorton.

Claremore: Zak Bridges, Scout Cutsinger, Kaden Renfroe, Derek Scuggins, Carson Young.

Nathan Hale: Michael Caballero.

Edison: Sam Burchcett, Oliver Falvey, Michael Merrill, Trevor Turnbull.

Pryor: Petey McClelland, Blake Raglin, Nate Silkey.

Will Rogers: Jared Mulvaney, Oscar Silvar.

Skiatook: Clayton Caillas, Brody Gee, Ryan Kreder.

Tahlequah: Bradley Pruitt, Shaw Thornton.

GOLF

College: Men

Summit League Championship

At Newton, Kan.

Round 1

Top teams: 1, Oral Roberts 293-293; T2, Denver 294-294; T2, North Dakota State 294-294; 4, South Dakota 297-297; 5, Omaha 301-301; 6, Kansas City 302-302 +14; 7, South Dakota State 304-304; 8, Western Illinois 310-310; 9, North Dakota 329-329.

ORU golfers: T1, Jackson Howes 69-69; T5, Mike Biata 72-72; T14, Rocco Repetto-Taylor 75-75; T22, Dustin Hasley 77-77; T42, Hunter Laughlin 84-84.

Local

OWASSO G&AC

MGA Modified Alternate Shot

A Flight

Gross: 1. Sparks/Sparks, 2. Dell/Chalmers

Net: 1. Thurber/Earnest

B Flight

Gross: 1. Tull/Cleveland, 2. Brown/Brockman

Net: 1. Karr/Taylor

C Flight

Gross: 1. Savastano/Lake, 2. Stewart/Peebles

Net: 1. Crawshaw/Richardson

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1.Don Garrison 68; 2. Darrell Woods 69; 3. Dick Tullis 70; 4. Gary Lee 71; 4. Craig Hobbs 71; 4. Larry Huey 71; 7. Bob Bell 72; 8. Ed Hendrix 73; 9. Keith Siler 74; 10. George Siler 75; 10. James Young 75; 12. Don Liland 76; 12. Duane Dunham 76; 14. Mel Hayes 77; 14. Dave Hohensee 77; 16. Rod Garrett 78; 16. Ken Hayes 78; 18. Bill French 80; 18. Frank Prentice 80; 18. Mark Clemons 80; 18. Tyrone Gilyard 80; 22. Bill Kusleika 81; 23. Jerry Henderson 84.

Hole-in-one

KEYSTONE GC: Herman Sleeper, No. 2, 265 yards.

Shoots age or better

BAILEY RANCH: Chas Pringer, 78, shot 74.

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 79.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Ken White, 84, shot 81; Ed Behnkel, 82, shot 82.

SLOW PITCH

High school

Friday

A Regionals

Red Oak 18, Battiest 3

Red Oak 18, Caney 4

Caney 24-5, Pittsburg 3-2

2A Regionals

Kiowa 13, Woodland 0

Stuart 13, Kiowa 12

Stuart 10, Covington-Douglas 0

3A Regionals

Caddo 9, Preston 0

Caddo 12, Tushka 9

Tushka 12, Mounds 0

Preston 16, Mounds 5

4A Regionals

Kellyville 13, Beggs 6

Dale 16, Amber-Pocasset 6

Dale 14, Hobart 2

Oktaha 13, Holdenville 10

Silo 7, Oktaha 6

Silo 16, Valliant 1

5A Regionals

Cushing 6, Berryhill 0

Cushing 11, Perkins-Tryon 1

Tecumseh 14, Heavener 4

Tecumseh 13 Blanchard 10

Blanchard 4, Checotah 2

Heavener 18, Blanchard 5

Heavener 20, Checotah 7

6A Regionals

Tahlequah 16, Sapulpa 9

Westmoore 12-18, Tahlequah 1-6

SOCCER

High school: Girls

Friday

Sapulpa 4, Stillwater 3

SOFTBALL

College

Emporia St. 4-2, Northeastern St. 2-1

Linescores

Oklahoma St. 5, Texas 1

OSU;001;300;1;--;5;7;0

UT;001;000;0;--;1;2;3

Maxwell and Wright; Day, White (4), Jacobsen (7) and Iakopo. W: Maxwell (14-2). L: Day (4-1). HR: Pennington; Ellsworth.

Wichita St. 9, Tulsa 5

WSU;003;120;3;--;9;12;1

TU;210;200;0;--;5;5;2

Lange, McDonald (2) and Perrigan; Scott, Llamas-Howell (4), Nash (6) and Shaw. W: HR: Barnard, Perrigan, Huecker.

Friday

Rogers St. 6-7, Emporia St. 1-1

