Record: Local

BASEBALL
College
USAO 3-7, Oklahoma City 2-1
Northeastern St. 5, UCM 4
Linescores
Oklahoma 5, Oklahoma St. 3
OSU;001;110;000;--;3;6;1
OU;020;000;21x;--;5;11;1
Campbell, Davis (6), Martin (8), Stone (8) and Mathis; Bennett, Ruffcorn (3) and Mitchell. W: Ruffcorn (4-1). L: Davis (0-2). HR: Hewitt, Campbell; Squires.
ORU 6-1, SDSU 2-0
SDSU;010;000;020;--;2;7;1
ORU;010;010;22x;--;6;10;0
Carlson, Olmstead (8) and Hackman; Kowalski, Denton (6), Scoggins (8) and Jones, Gibson. W: Kowalski (5-2). L: Carlson (2-4). S: Scoggins (5).
SDSU;000;000;0;--;0;4;0
ORU;000;001;x;--;1;4;1
Bishop and McDonald; Coffey and Gibson. W: Coffey (6-2). L: Bishop (0-4).
Friday
Rogers St. 3, Cent. Oklahoma 1
High school
OWASSO 16, LIFE PREP 3
Life Prep;001;02;--;3;4;1
Owasso;367;0x;--;16;10;1
Robles, Armas (2), Brown (3), Paradis (3) and Sarota, Doll (3). T. Phillips, Davis (4) and Corbin, Caldwell (4). W: T. Phillips (1-0). L: Robles. HR: Owasso: Green (6), Smith (4). Life Prep: Sarota.
Friday
Silo 8, Poteau 4
Shawnee 11, Guthrie 2
Putnam West 14, OKC Capitol Hill 8
Lone Grove 3, Carl Albert 0
Owasso 7, Ozark (Mo.) 1
Coweta 10-14, Durant 0-2
Porter 5, Edison 3
Enid 7, Ponca City 2
Fort Gibson 4, Eufaula 2
Oktaha 6, Poteau 2
Pryor 6, Union 4
Sand Springs 5, Glenpool 0
Choctaw 12, Midwest City 8
Ed. Santa Fe 8, Norman North 0
Christian Heritage 10-1, Berryhill 5-3
Collinsville 23-15, Memorial 1-5
Duncan 10, Del City 0
Southmoore 10, Putnam City 3
Lincoln Christian 8, Verdigris 7
A Regionals
Shattuck 4, Empire 3
Shattuck 3, Sterling 1
Sterling 7, Velma-Alma 5
Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Snyder 0
Fort Cobb-Broxton 12, Ripley 3
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 5, Arapaho-Butler 4
Wister 8-9, Crowder 0-1
Wright City 7, Caddo 6
Wright City 4, Dewar 3
Crowder 12, Gore 3
Rattan 5, Elmore City-Pernell 1
Rattan 4, Stuart 2
Vici 8, Navajo 6
Vici 8, Seiling 5
Ripley 5, Union City 2
B Regionals
Asher 15, Leedey 0
Asher 11, Maysville 0
Red Oak 12, Buffalo Valley 0
McCurtain 11, Cameron 10
Red Oak 14, McCurtain 4
Mulhall-Orlando 3, Battiest 2
New Lima 13, Mulhall-Orlando 3
New Lima 14, Achille 3
Varnum 8, Bluejacket 1
Varnum 3, Hammon 0
Hammon 13, Shidler 2
Shidler 6, Bluejacket 1
Roff 20, Cement 0
Maysville 10, Drummond 4
2A Districts
Caney Valley 10-9, Merritt 0-2
Wyandotte 10-21, Drumright 0-15
Stroud 6-13, Fairland 4-1
Hobart 14, Nowata 3
Calera 9-10, Watonga 1-0
Minco 15, Dibble 5
Porter 12-8, Talihina 0-3
Quapaw 12-5, Stratford 2-7
Howe 11, Chelsea 1
Panama 9-8, Warner 5-2
Sallisaw Central 6-14, Chouteau-Mazie 1-3
Frederick 9-3, Hinton 2-5
Haskell 13-15, Savanna 0-5
3A Districts
Kellyville 16-12, Blackwell 0-0
Washington 10-14, Chandler 1-3
Kansas 4-11, Newkirk 0-4
Atoka 7-12, Dickson 1-0
Valliant 6-10, Tishomingo 2-0
Meeker 10, Bethel 0
Roland 6-8, Holdenville 3-3
Sperry 16-10, Kiefer 14-1
Vian 10-16, North Rock Creek 0-1
Hennessey 9-4, Community Christian 1-8
4A Districts
Cl. Sequoyah 11, Cushing 1
Grove 12-8, Idabel 4-0
Sallisaw 14-18, Inola 4-0
Perkins-Tryon 2, Jay 0
Bethany 9-2, Sulphur 0-1
Bristow 2-1, Wagoner 1-8
Stigler 11-11, Locust Grove 1-1
Broken Bow 6-3, Vinita 3-0
Purcell 3-2, Newcastle 2-4
All-District 5A-4 Team
Coaches of the year: Joe Faircloth, Skiatook; Gerald Osborne, Pryor
Players of the year: Brooks Miller, Pryor; Brooks Sherl, Claremore.
Pitcher of the year: Dax Sharp, Pryor
Pitchers: Clay Armour, Bishop Kelley; Dylan Hibbard, Pryor; Hayden Lanke, Edison; Bryce Ward, Pryor.
Catchers: Landon Cornett, Skiatook; Tyler Joice, Tahlequah.
First base: Tanner Christian, Tahlequah; Si Collins, Pryor; Cameron Palmer, Claremore; Reid Williams, Bishop Kelley.
Second base: Sam Slagle, Edison; Andrew Talburt, Bishop Kelley.
Third base: Caleb Davis, Tahlequah; Ethan Grimett, Claremore.
Shortstops: Hunter Hall, Skiatook; Braydon Hutchens, Edison; Noah Smallwood, Claremore.
Outfielders: Bobby Belew, Pryor; Brody Bouher, Tahlequah; Josh Gore, Pryor; Colan Gummere, Skiatook; Gannon Sherl, Claremore; Cameron Talburt, Bishop Kelley.
Designated Hitter: Hunter Walters, Claremore; Ben Ward, Pryor.
Utility: Chris Burleigh, Nathan Hale; A.J. Forte, Will Rogers; Ethan Porter, Skiatook.
Honorable Mention
Bishop Kelley: Grayson Hall, Gabe Harju, Ross Holder, Brandon Lowery, Eric Thompson, Devyn Trujillo, J.T. Whorton.
Claremore: Zak Bridges, Scout Cutsinger, Kaden Renfroe, Derek Scuggins, Carson Young.
Nathan Hale: Michael Caballero.
Edison: Sam Burchcett, Oliver Falvey, Michael Merrill, Trevor Turnbull.
Pryor: Petey McClelland, Blake Raglin, Nate Silkey.
Will Rogers: Jared Mulvaney, Oscar Silvar.
Skiatook: Clayton Caillas, Brody Gee, Ryan Kreder.
Tahlequah: Bradley Pruitt, Shaw Thornton.
GOLF
College: Men
Summit League Championship
At Newton, Kan.
Round 1
Top teams: 1, Oral Roberts 293-293; T2, Denver 294-294; T2, North Dakota State 294-294; 4, South Dakota 297-297; 5, Omaha 301-301; 6, Kansas City 302-302 +14; 7, South Dakota State 304-304; 8, Western Illinois 310-310; 9, North Dakota 329-329.
ORU golfers: T1, Jackson Howes 69-69; T5, Mike Biata 72-72; T14, Rocco Repetto-Taylor 75-75; T22, Dustin Hasley 77-77; T42, Hunter Laughlin 84-84.
Local
OWASSO G&AC
MGA Modified Alternate Shot
A Flight
Gross: 1. Sparks/Sparks, 2. Dell/Chalmers
Net: 1. Thurber/Earnest
B Flight
Gross: 1. Tull/Cleveland, 2. Brown/Brockman
Net: 1. Karr/Taylor
C Flight
Gross: 1. Savastano/Lake, 2. Stewart/Peebles
Net: 1. Crawshaw/Richardson
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1.Don Garrison 68; 2. Darrell Woods 69; 3. Dick Tullis 70; 4. Gary Lee 71; 4. Craig Hobbs 71; 4. Larry Huey 71; 7. Bob Bell 72; 8. Ed Hendrix 73; 9. Keith Siler 74; 10. George Siler 75; 10. James Young 75; 12. Don Liland 76; 12. Duane Dunham 76; 14. Mel Hayes 77; 14. Dave Hohensee 77; 16. Rod Garrett 78; 16. Ken Hayes 78; 18. Bill French 80; 18. Frank Prentice 80; 18. Mark Clemons 80; 18. Tyrone Gilyard 80; 22. Bill Kusleika 81; 23. Jerry Henderson 84.
Hole-in-one
KEYSTONE GC: Herman Sleeper, No. 2, 265 yards.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Chas Pringer, 78, shot 74.
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 79.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Ken White, 84, shot 81; Ed Behnkel, 82, shot 82.
SLOW PITCH
High school
Friday
A Regionals
Red Oak 18, Battiest 3
Red Oak 18, Caney 4
Caney 24-5, Pittsburg 3-2
2A Regionals
Kiowa 13, Woodland 0
Stuart 13, Kiowa 12
Stuart 10, Covington-Douglas 0
3A Regionals
Caddo 9, Preston 0
Caddo 12, Tushka 9
Tushka 12, Mounds 0
Preston 16, Mounds 5
4A Regionals
Kellyville 13, Beggs 6
Dale 16, Amber-Pocasset 6
Dale 14, Hobart 2
Oktaha 13, Holdenville 10
Silo 7, Oktaha 6
Silo 16, Valliant 1
5A Regionals
Cushing 6, Berryhill 0
Cushing 11, Perkins-Tryon 1
Tecumseh 14, Heavener 4
Tecumseh 13 Blanchard 10
Blanchard 4, Checotah 2
Heavener 18, Blanchard 5
Heavener 20, Checotah 7
6A Regionals
Tahlequah 16, Sapulpa 9
Westmoore 12-18, Tahlequah 1-6
SOCCER
High school: Girls
Friday
Sapulpa 4, Stillwater 3
SOFTBALL
College
Emporia St. 4-2, Northeastern St. 2-1
Linescores
Oklahoma St. 5, Texas 1
OSU;001;300;1;--;5;7;0
UT;001;000;0;--;1;2;3
Maxwell and Wright; Day, White (4), Jacobsen (7) and Iakopo. W: Maxwell (14-2). L: Day (4-1). HR: Pennington; Ellsworth.
Wichita St. 9, Tulsa 5
WSU;003;120;3;--;9;12;1
TU;210;200;0;--;5;5;2
Lange, McDonald (2) and Perrigan; Scott, Llamas-Howell (4), Nash (6) and Shaw. W: HR: Barnard, Perrigan, Huecker.
Friday
Rogers St. 6-7, Emporia St. 1-1